Dallas Police Officer Arrested For Fabrication Physical Evidence

(DALLAS) On September 21, 2021, the Dallas Police Department’s Public Integrity

Unit obtained an arrest warrant for Police Officer Jacob Hughes, #11160, for the

charge of Fabricating Physical Evidence. The investigation stems from an illegal

search that resulted in the arrest of a Dallas resident.

Officer Hughes has been on the department since March 2016 and is currently

assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division. He is on administrative leave pending the

outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.



In addition, the investigation also resulted in Grand Jury Referrals for Official

Oppression on Officer Nathan Newman, #11064, Officer Bradley Williams, #10973,

Officer Thomas Foster, #11272, Officer Moses Munoz, #11061, and Officer Dylan

Nelson, #11280. All the involved officers are assigned to the Southeast Patrol

Division and are on administrate leave pending the outcome of an administrative

investigation.



“Although I am extremely disheartened by what this investigation revealed, I am

proud of the internal control measures performed by the supervisors that exposed the

actions of those involved. When we work together and hold all officers accountable

for their actions, we build trust among ourselves and the community we serve.”



~Chief Eddie Garcia.

