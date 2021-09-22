Dallas Police Officer Arrested For Fabrication Physical Evidence

(DALLAS) On September 21, 2021, the Dallas Police Department’s Public Integrity
Unit obtained an arrest warrant for Police Officer Jacob Hughes, #11160, for the
charge of Fabricating Physical Evidence. The investigation stems from an illegal
search that resulted in the arrest of a Dallas resident.
Officer Hughes has been on the department since March 2016 and is currently
assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division. He is on administrative leave pending the
outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.
In addition, the investigation also resulted in Grand Jury Referrals for Official
Oppression on Officer Nathan Newman, #11064, Officer Bradley Williams, #10973,
Officer Thomas Foster, #11272, Officer Moses Munoz, #11061, and Officer Dylan
Nelson, #11280. All the involved officers are assigned to the Southeast Patrol
Division and are on administrate leave pending the outcome of an administrative
investigation.
“Although I am extremely disheartened by what this investigation revealed, I am
proud of the internal control measures performed by the supervisors that exposed the
actions of those involved. When we work together and hold all officers accountable
for their actions, we build trust among ourselves and the community we serve.”
~Chief Eddie Garcia.
Oh Almighty God,
Whose Great Power and Eternal Wisdom Embraces the Universe, Watch Over All Policemen and Law Enforcement Officers. Protect Them from Harm in the Performance of Their Duty to Stop Crime, Robberies, Riots, and Violence.
We Pray,
Help Them Keep Our Streets and Homes Safe Day and Night. We Recommend Them to Your Loving Care Because Their Duty is Dangerous. Grant Them Your Unending Strength and Courage in Their Daily Assignments.
Dear God,
Protect These Brave Men and Women, Grant Them Your Almighty Protection, Unite Them Safely with Their Families After Duty Has Ended.
Amen.
This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.
Comments / 0