Major Wreck On Highway 78 Claims The Life Of One

On September 18, 2021, at approximately 9:22 AM, the Leonard Police Department was dispatched to State Highway 78 at Fannin County Road 4850 in reference to a major vehicle crash.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Witnesses reported that that one of the vehicles was attempting to pass a Semi truck and stuck an oncoming car head on.



A female driver succumbed to injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Royce Smithey. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a hospital via AirEvac to Plano Medical Center in not stable condition.



The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information will be released at this time at this time.

