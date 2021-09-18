Vehicle Crashes Into Lake Tawakoni After Swerving To Avoid Hitting Stopped Truck

At approximately 9:40 a.m. Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to a major crash at F.M. 751 approximately 4.5 miles southeast of Quinlan.



Hunt County Theft Reports

.



Preliminary investigation indicates that a Chevy pick-up truck and GMC pick-up truck were both traveling northbound on F.M. 751. The Chevy pick-up truck lost a box containing food items and pulled over on the shoulder to attempt to retrieve the box. The GMC pick-up truck struck the box, side swiped the Chevy pick-up truck and crossed over guardrail landing in the lake below.

Hunt County Theft Reports





The driver of the Chevy pick-up truck was not injured, the driver of the GMC pick-up truck was pronounced deceased on scene.



The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time

Almighty God, you lend your strength to all those who are there for us in times of crisis, fear, and hurt. You give courage to the first responders who continue to do this important work they are called to do, looking beyond the risk for the sake of those who need your help and protection. We give you thanks for the many ways they give of themselves, their skills, knowledge and help in troubling times. Protect them, o Lord. Extend your shielding hand over them and comfort their hearts when they are tired and heartbroken. God, we also lift up prayers of thanksgiving and comfort for the families of first responders and all who support them. Give them hope and courage. Surround them with your loving presence and give them peace when their loved ones run toward uncertainty. All this we pray in your name. Amen

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.