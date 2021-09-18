Hopkins County Accident Claims The Life Of A Child

Hopkins County– On September 17, 2021 at approximately 7:45 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash in Hopkins County.



The crash occurred on the south service road of IH 30 about six miles west of Sulphur Springs. A 2015 Ford F750 garbage truck was stationary in the eastbound lane with its flashing caution lights activated. A 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on the service road. For an as yet undetermined reason, the driver of the Toyota struck the back of the Ford.

The driver of the Ford garbage truck, Lewis Vickers, 70, of Mt. Vernon was not injured.



The driver of the Toyota, Angeles Vicente-Hernandez, 34, of Sulphur Springs, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening-injuries.



A male passenger of the Toyota, Angel Olvera, 11, of Sulphur Springs, died at the scene.



Another juvenile female passenger in the Toyota was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening-injuries.



This is an ongoing investigation, more information will be released as it becomes available.

