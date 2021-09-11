Royse City, TX

Several Hunt County And Surrounding Fire Departments Work A Large House Fire Thursday Afternoon

Hunt County News

Several Hunt County Fire Departments including Union Valley Fire, Cash Fire, Lone Oak Fire, Emory Fire, Caddo Mills Fire, Royse City Fire, McLendon Chisholm Fire & Commerce E-Corps Rehab worked a structure fire Thursday afternoon in the area of CR 2546.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333i4s_0bsu3mya00
Tones went out Thursday afternoon advising of a large structure fire off of County Road 2546 in the Union Valley area. Several local Fire Departments responded to the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ifhh9_0bsu3mya00
Once on scene, units advised of a single story structure fully engulfed in flames. On scene units started an outer attack as the roof had already collapsed in on the home before fires arrival. Fortunately all occupants, besides a family pet made it out of the home.

Firefighters worked this fire all day in attempts to completely extinguish the blaze. Commerce E-Corps provided rehab to these departments to keep our first responders hydrated as they worked in high temps fighting this fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MGGXg_0bsu3mya00
At this time it is unknown how this fire started. We would like to thank our local and surrounding fire departments that work this fire, putting their lives on the line to save ours.

Firefighters Prayer:

When I am called to duty, God, whenever flames may rage; Give me the strength to save some life, whatever be its age. Or save an older person from the horror of that fate. Enable me to be alert and hear the weakest shout, And quickly and efficiently to put the fire out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSn4w_0bsu3mya00
