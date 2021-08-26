Great Investigation Leads To The Recovery Of A Stolen Vehicle & Other Stolen Items.

On 08/15/21, at approximately 2:00 a.m., a Shenandoah PD officer observed a suspicious pickup traveling on the I-45 southbound main lanes at Wellman Rd. Officers noticed the bed of the pickup was loaded down with sheets of plywood. Officers ran the plate displayed and learned it was the wrong plate for the vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted, and contact was made with the two occupants.

While speaking with these two occupants, an officer responding to the traffic stop observed another pickup exiting the interstate and it too was loaded with sheets of plywood. The vehicle returned stolen out of Baytown PD. A traffic stop was conducted, and the two occupants were detained, with one being a juvenile. Further investigation revealed the two vehicles were traveling together.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was arrested for Unauthorized Use of Vehicle. All individuals were identified, and the juvenile was released to his parents. The other two suspects were released at that time.

The investigation led detectives to determine that the plywood was stolen from an address in Conroe Police jurisdiction. The information was forwarded to them, and charges are pending. The stolen property was returned to its owner.

Good work to all of the officers involved in this recovery. Teamwork and great observations took a few more criminals off of the streets.

