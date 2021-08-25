2 Arrested After Leading Officers On A High Speed Chase With A Infant Inside Their Vehicle

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.
A Hunt County Jail employee has been released from the hospital and is at home recovering from multiple injuries she sustained last Thursday as a result of an assault by a Hunt County Inmate.Read full story
On 08/15/21, at approximately 2:00 a.m., a Shenandoah PD officer observed a suspicious pickup traveling on the I-45 southbound main lanes at Wellman Rd. Officers noticed the bed of the pickup was loaded down with sheets of plywood. Officers ran the plate displayed and learned it was the wrong plate for the vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted, and contact was made with the two occupants.Read full story
The 87th Texas Legislature passed a number of new laws that take effect on September 1. Below is a listing and brief description of some of those laws:. This law eliminates the requirement for Texans to obtain a license to carry handguns, as long as they are not prohibited from possessing a gun by State of Federal law.Read full story
Over the weekend Fate Public Safety Officers pursued a person into Hunt County. K-9 Officer Dubetsky observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed east on I-30 and attempted to stop him. When Officer Dubetsky caught up to the vehicle and ran the license plate, dispatch advised the vehicle owner had a warrant for Aggravated Robbery from Collin County and was considered armed and dangerous.Read full story
On Friday, August 20, 2021, at approximately 5:56 p.m., the First United Bank located at 200 W Collin St, Leonard, TX 75452, reported a robbery. Information gathered at the scene indicated that the suspect presented a note to the teller who provided an undisclosed amount of currency. There was no gun displayed and there were no injuries.Read full story
Fate PD requested back up early Saturday morning from Hunt County units as they entered the County pursuing a wanted robbery suspect who was wanted out of Collin County. The pursuit led up the I-30 service road as Hunt County joined the pursuit. The vehicle made it's way up FM 1903, eventually ending up on Hwy 34 towards Greenville.Read full story
I think everyone has something that they're irrationally scared of. For me, it is King Cobras. I don't know why, but they scare the s*** out of me. I think it's the way they stand up and stare at you. Plus they can shoot venom, seriously it's the most terrifying creature on the planet.Read full story
Fake Texas temporary vehicle tags are showing up in crime scenes as far away as New York and a recent FBI investigation found more than a half-million fraudulent paper tags were sold by just three people to buyers across the country.Read full story
Branden Galloway is being held in the Hopkins County Jail, while Hunt County investigates an assault that took place on 2 of their detention officers Thursday afternoon. 2 Hunt County Detention Officers were assaulted by Galloway Thursday afternoon, sending both to the hospital.Read full story
