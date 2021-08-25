2 Arrested After Leading Officers On A High Speed Chase With A Infant Inside Their Vehicle

Hunt County News

On 08/21/21 at around 2:15 p.m., a Deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service aired an attempt to locate for a Nissan Altima with two suspects inside of it associated with aggravated robberies.
The vehicle was located traveling southbound on I-45 approaching FM 1488. SHPD officers staged within the city limits for the vehicle. The vehicle was then located approaching Research Forest Drive and SHPD attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle attempted to evade officers as it traveled into Harris County.
While officers were pursuing the vehicle, a firearm was seen being thrown out of it. The vehicle finally came to a stop in the 14,000 block of the Hardy Toll Road after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. Both suspects were taken into custody and the firearm was later recovered. Shortly after taking the suspects into custody, officers discovered an infant inside the vehicle. The infant was unharmed and was later released to a responsible family member.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9q6l_0bc8fXxn00
Shenandoah Police Department

The driver of the vehicle was charged with Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Endangering a Child, and for an active Aggravated Robbery warrant. The passenger was also arrested for an active Aggravated Robbery warrant. Several surrounding agencies assisted with this call. We would like to thank the Texas Department of Public Safety, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Constables Office Pct. 3, and Harris County Constables Office Pct. 4.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Bringing the latest BREAKING news to Hunt & surrounding Counties

Commerce, TX
86 followers

More from Hunt County News

Hunt County, TX

Hunt County Jail Employee Released From Hospital After Being Assaulted By Inmate

A Hunt County Jail employee has been released from the hospital and is at home recovering from multiple injuries she sustained last Thursday as a result of an assault by a Hunt County Inmate.

Read full story
2 comments
Conroe, TX

Great Investigation Leads To The Recovery Of A Stolen Vehicle & Other Stolen Items.

On 08/15/21, at approximately 2:00 a.m., a Shenandoah PD officer observed a suspicious pickup traveling on the I-45 southbound main lanes at Wellman Rd. Officers noticed the bed of the pickup was loaded down with sheets of plywood. Officers ran the plate displayed and learned it was the wrong plate for the vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted, and contact was made with the two occupants.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

New Texas Laws Effective September 1

The 87th Texas Legislature passed a number of new laws that take effect on September 1. Below is a listing and brief description of some of those laws:. This law eliminates the requirement for Texans to obtain a license to carry handguns, as long as they are not prohibited from possessing a gun by State of Federal law.

Read full story
Hunt County, TX

Suspect Arrested After Pursuit Enters Hunt County, Eventually Coming To A Stop On Wesley Street.

Over the weekend Fate Public Safety Officers pursued a person into Hunt County. K-9 Officer Dubetsky observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed east on I-30 and attempted to stop him. When Officer Dubetsky caught up to the vehicle and ran the license plate, dispatch advised the vehicle owner had a warrant for Aggravated Robbery from Collin County and was considered armed and dangerous.

Read full story
Trenton, TX

Trenton Man Arrested In The Leonard Bank Robbery

On Friday, August 20, 2021, at approximately 5:56 p.m., the First United Bank located at 200 W Collin St, Leonard, TX 75452, reported a robbery. Information gathered at the scene indicated that the suspect presented a note to the teller who provided an undisclosed amount of currency. There was no gun displayed and there were no injuries.

Read full story
1 comments
Greenville, TX

Pursuit Ends On Wesley In Greenville Street Early Saturday Morning

Fate PD requested back up early Saturday morning from Hunt County units as they entered the County pursuing a wanted robbery suspect who was wanted out of Collin County. The pursuit led up the I-30 service road as Hunt County joined the pursuit. The vehicle made it's way up FM 1903, eventually ending up on Hwy 34 towards Greenville.

Read full story
2 comments
Greenville, TX

Grand Prairie King Cobra Still Missing Nearly A Month After Being Reported Missing

I think everyone has something that they're irrationally scared of. For me, it is King Cobras. I don't know why, but they scare the s*** out of me. I think it's the way they stand up and stare at you. Plus they can shoot venom, seriously it's the most terrifying creature on the planet.

Read full story
Texas State

Fake Texas Temporary Car Tags Linked to Crimes as Far Away as New York

Fake Texas temporary vehicle tags are showing up in crime scenes as far away as New York and a recent FBI investigation found more than a half-million fraudulent paper tags were sold by just three people to buyers across the country.

Read full story
Hunt County, TX

Subject Booked Into Hopkins County Jail After Assaulting Hunt County Detention Officers.

Branden Galloway is being held in the Hopkins County Jail, while Hunt County investigates an assault that took place on 2 of their detention officers Thursday afternoon. 2 Hunt County Detention Officers were assaulted by Galloway Thursday afternoon, sending both to the hospital.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy