Our family experience at The Slate Phuket

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this resort

The Slate is a stylish and luxurious boutique resort perfect for a stay during a trip to Phuket. The sprawling property boasts a variety of guest rooms and private pool villas, inspired design evoking serenity and style and a collection of restaurants sure to please the foodie traveller. Our family loved our spacious D-Buk Family Suite featuring a huge in room bathtub and an outdoor terrace.

Our days were spent in the refreshing lagoon pool or partaking in the wide array of activities available for children of all ages. A back entrance to the resort leads straight to Nai Yang Beach where you’ll find picturesque sandy shores and a selection of street food stalls where you can sample local Thai fare. We loved all the restaurants at The Slate from the impressive breakfast buffet at Tin Mine to a delicious grill menu at Rivet & Rebar. If you’re looking to sample Thai cuisine, Black Ginger is a must dine spot and one of the most unique and mouthwatering dining establishments in we’ve visited in Phuket.

Staff were kind and friendly throughout the resort ensuring we had everything we needed throughout our stay. Five star facilities such as a state of the art fitness centre, luxurious spa, variety of free form swimming pools, and fully staffed kids club ensured our family had a holiday to remember.

Black Ginger

Black Ginger is one of our favourite Thai restaurants in Phuket. The stunning entrance leads you through an enticing journey to gain entry to the venue’s dining room. Guests are greeted by a floating raft adorned with fire torches which slowly transports you to the romantic space. Sit at the ambient outdoor bar for a drink or book a table in the elegant dining room for a dinner to remember. Highlights include the delicate and crisp “Poo Ja” Jumbo crab meat with sweet chili sauce, the addictive “Gian Thod” Phuket crunchy sausage with stuffed pork, prawn, crab meat and jicama root, the creamy and spicy southern “Gaeng Pou Bai Chaplu” Crab meat curry with betel leaves, coconut milk and rice noodles, and the fresh and flavourful “Goong Yang” Grilled King river prawn with tamarind sauce and spicy lime sauce. Sample a few of their cocktails and save room for a traditional Thai dessert. A perfect choice for celebratory dinners or if you’re craving Thai food in a unique setting.

Rivet & Rebar

Dine at the stylish Rivet & Rebar and delve into delicious modern fare. We loved the sleek and intimate ambiance, friendly service, and varied menu. Highlights included the tender “Pulpo a la Plancha” Slow-cooked octopus with chorizo crumble and a honey chili dressing, the flavourful “Rivet Beef Tartare” using Australian grass-fed Angus tenderloin, the delicate Snow Fish Steak, and the melt in your mouth Australian Grass Fed Black Angus Tenderloin.  Check out their extensive wine list and pair you delectable meal with a bottle from the menu. Make sure to save room for dessert and order the impressive Crepes Suzette as a grand finale. Rivet & Rebar also have a healthy and enticing kids menu if you’re dining as a family. Make sure to check out the lively bar for a night out during your stay at The Slate.

