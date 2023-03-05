Hotel Edison New York Times Square

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

Hotel Edison Photo by Daniel Haddad

Located at the heart of NYC’s theatre district, Hotel Edison is a perfect choice for your family’s city break. We loved the buzzing location, just steps from Broadway, Bryant Park, 5th Avenue, and so much more. You also have easy access to Central Park, which is just a fifteen minute walk from the hotel, and to many of the city’s other alluring sights.

Family Suite Photo by Daniel Haddad

The Art Deco hotel made us feel like we were staying in a slice of New York history, with the hotel keeping vintage fixtures and decor alongside modern and sleek guest rooms. We stayed in the Family Suite, which is perfect for those travelling with young children. The two separate rooms easily sleep a family of four and also incorporated a small dining area and sparkling skyline views.

Times Square Photo by Daniel Haddad

One of the main highlights of the hotel is the vibrant surrounding area. We found plenty of delicious restaurants and cafes and our kids loved visiting Krispy Kreme, The Disney Store, M&M World, and so much more in Times Square. Housekeeping was consistently prompt and efficient, there was security in the lobby ensuring we felt safe in the busy city, and staff were always available to help store luggage, book transport and tours, or help grab a table at the in house restaurant or bar.

Lobby Photo by Daniel Haddad

Whether you’re travelling in a big group, with family and friends, or just a looking for a fun couple’s getaway, we highly recommend Hotel Edison for a comfortable and enjoyable option in NYC. Make sure to check out their offers when booking direct on their website.