New York City, NY

Molyvos New York

Hungry Hong Kong

Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dTzNj_0l65vntj00
Molyvos New YorkPhoto byDaniel Haddad

Located in the Theatre District, Molyvos is a must add to your NYC dining list when visiting the exciting city. We loved the friendly and inviting establishment featuring light and elegant decor, a spacious dining room, and even an outdoor patio for the warmer months. Our family grabbed a cozy corner table and were eager to sample the authentic Greek fare. The menu is brimming with many of our favourite specialities with seafood as a huge highlight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xi9nt_0l65vntj00
Ouzo Flamed Haloumi Cheese SaganakiPhoto byDaniel Haddad

We started with an array of creamy and flavourful dips including the “Tirokafteri” Spicy Feta Roasted Pepper Dip and the fragrant and addictive Taramasalata, “Caviar” Mousse, Almonds, Country Bread. Their Ouzo Flamed Haloumi Cheese Saganaki is a definite must order and is served flambeed table side. Main courses at Molyvos are generous in portion and ideal for sharing with loved ones. We couldn’t resist the tender and flavourful “Lamb Shank Yuvetsi” with Orzo, Tomatoes, Red Wine, Warm Spices and Kefalotyri Cheese, the insanely juicy and expertly spiced Roasted Free Range Chicken with Lemon Garlic Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, and the delicate, simply grilled Whole Fresh Fish with Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cPyJ_0l65vntj00
BaklavaPhoto byDaniel Haddad

The mixture of flavours and aromas transported us straight back to the Mediterranean and offered a delicious escape from New York’s winter streets. Make sure to save room for the unique honey infused Baklava and pair with some desert wine from their impressive collection. One of our favourite dining experiences in the city and a great option after a day of sightseeing or seeing a show on Broadway.

We are a full time travelling family, world schooling our kids one trip at a time.

