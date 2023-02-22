Camelback Resort & Indoor Waterpark

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this resort

Located in the picturesque Poconos, Camelback is the ideal winter getaway for your family vacation. We loved the sprawling resort catered for those travelling with children. Our spacious guest room featured two large queen beds, a separate sofa and dining table, and a beautiful terrace overlooking the snow capped mountains.

Camelback makes travelling with kids easy and everything was within steps from our room. Head downstairs to the two floor arcade, grab freshly baked pizzas at Graffiti Pizza, play Lazer Tag and go bowling with the whole family, or head outdoors for a day on the slopes.

A huge highlight of the hotel is their sprawling indoor waterpark, Aquatopia. Voted the number 1 indoor waterpark in the U.S. you’ll find a huge variety of waterslides, a wave pool, surfing fun on the flow rider, and private cabanas so you and your family can enjoy a leisurely day with food and drinks poolside rain or shine.

We also loved their huge snow tubing park which is open all day and even has a fun-filled disco lights session once the sun sets. Stop by the fire pits after a day in the snow for hot waffles and a drink before heading to Trails End for a delicious classic American dinner at the cozy apres ski restaurant.

Camelback offers activities and excitement for all ages and encourages family bonding through a long list of fun and engaging activities. If you’re looking to find snow this winter on the East Coast we highly recommend Camelback for a family getaway.

Trails End boasts apres ski vibes and mouthwatering comfort food in a warm and welcoming environment. We loved dining at the cozy establishment during our stay at Camelback Resort and delving into the classic American fare. Grab a seat outside for lunch and watch the skiers glide down the slopes or tuck in to a delicious dinner with your family in one of their comfortable and spacious booths in the restaurant. We loved the varied family friendly menu including a children’s menu, cocktails, and tempting desserts. Highlights included the juicy and flavourful Buffalo Wings, the creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip, the healthy and fragrant Mahi Mahi in a Tomato Basil Broth, and the fall off the bone Rack of Ribs. Make sure to save room for the decadent Brownie Sundae as a perfect finish to a fun filled day at Camelback.