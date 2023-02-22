Camelback Resort & Indoor Waterpark

Hungry Hong Kong

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this resort

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ha4Ne_0kueeGXZ00
Camelback Resort & Indoor WaterparkPhoto byDaniel Haddad

Located in the picturesque Poconos, Camelback is the ideal winter getaway for your family vacation. We loved the sprawling resort catered for those travelling with children. Our spacious guest room featured two large queen beds, a separate sofa and dining table, and a beautiful terrace overlooking the snow capped mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11bpGl_0kueeGXZ00
BodyboardingPhoto byDaniel Haddad

Camelback makes travelling with kids easy and everything was within steps from our room. Head downstairs to the two floor arcade, grab freshly baked pizzas at Graffiti Pizza, play Lazer Tag and go bowling with the whole family, or head outdoors for a day on the slopes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Ibn7_0kueeGXZ00
SnowtubingPhoto byDaniel Haddad

A huge highlight of the hotel is their sprawling indoor waterpark, Aquatopia. Voted the number 1 indoor waterpark in the U.S. you’ll find a huge variety of waterslides, a wave pool, surfing fun on the flow rider, and private cabanas so you and your family can enjoy a leisurely day with food and drinks poolside rain or shine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34j3fm_0kueeGXZ00
ArcadePhoto byDaniel Haddad

We also loved their huge snow tubing park which is open all day and even has a fun-filled disco lights session once the sun sets. Stop by the fire pits after a day in the snow for hot waffles and a drink before heading to Trails End for a delicious classic American dinner at the cozy apres ski restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RyfEI_0kueeGXZ00
Our room with a private balconyPhoto byDaniel Haddad

Camelback offers activities and excitement for all ages and encourages family bonding through a long list of fun and engaging activities. If you’re looking to find snow this winter on the East Coast we highly recommend Camelback for a family getaway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3DN8_0kueeGXZ00
Trails EndPhoto byDaniel Haddad

Trails End

Trails End boasts apres ski vibes and mouthwatering comfort food in a warm and welcoming environment. We loved dining at the cozy establishment during our stay at Camelback Resort and delving into the classic American fare. Grab a seat outside for lunch and watch the skiers glide down the slopes or tuck in to a delicious dinner with your family in one of their comfortable and spacious booths in the restaurant. We loved the varied family friendly menu including a children’s menu, cocktails, and tempting desserts. Highlights included the juicy and flavourful Buffalo Wings, the creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip, the healthy and fragrant Mahi Mahi in a Tomato Basil Broth, and the fall off the bone Rack of Ribs. Make sure to save room for the decadent Brownie Sundae as a perfect finish to a fun filled day at Camelback.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Poconos# Travel# Water Park# Family Travel

Comments / 0

Published by

We are a full time travelling family, world schooling our kids one trip at a time. Check out our articles to find the best street food, world class Michelin star restaurants, five star resorts, far flung beaches, and tips on travelling with kids and homeschooling.

3K followers

More from Hungry Hong Kong

New York City, NY

Graduate Hotel Roosevelt Island, New York

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. If you’re looking for a unique and eclectic hotel during your stay in NYC check out The Graduate Hotel on Roosevelt Island. As soon as we entered the inviting lobby we were greeted by vibrant colours, an array of beautifully displayed coffee table books, and artistic details.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Conrad New York Downtown

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Conrad New York Downtown, located in NYC’s financial district, was the perfect home away from home for our family while in the city. We loved the modern five star hotel featuring luxurious guest-rooms and a plethora of amenities for the discerning traveller. As we were travelling with our two children we booked two connecting suites which was ideal for a family of four. Each suite was sleek and stylish incorporating a sumptuous bedroom and comfortable lounge space with a large desk, ideal for those who are working while they travel. The decadent bathroom included five star amenities and we loved the addition of the Nespresso coffee maker and state of the art water filter.

Read full story
Saugerties, NY

River Road House by Woodstock Way Hotel

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. River Road House, located on the Hudson River in picturesque Saugerties, is the perfect idyllic and relaxing getaway for family and friends. The sprawling house is newly renovated and boasts light, minimal design, beautiful high ceilings, detailed stylish accents, and high quality fixtures and amenities. We loved the open lounge and dining room where you could relax and unwind or host an intimate dinner party. The kitchen is fit for a chef with all you would need to create a gourmet meal.

Read full story
New York City, NY

REYNA New York

Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. REYNA brings mouthwatering Mediterranean tapas and tantalising cocktails to the NY dining scene. The stylish and intimate space features a long and alluring bar, cozy tables ideal for date night, and a buzzing and ambient vibe sure to entice the discerning diner. We loved the surprising and delectable menu perfect for sampling, tasting, and sharing. Our meal started with a few of their creative cocktails which were served with style and flair. Brought to the table on a mirrored platter the cocktails were fragrant and full of delicate flavours and aromas.

Read full story
Fargo, ND

Our Family Winter Getaway to Fargo-Moorhead

Note: Our visit was in paid partnership with Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau. As a family we love our snowy winter getaways so were excited to experience Fargo-Moorhead for the first time this January. The vibrant city, full of history, art, dining, and family friendly fun is great for a weekend trip. Check out the city’s entertaining Frostival full of winter activities, explore the street art, eclectic boutiques and cozy cafes in Downtown Fargo, and check out the incredible dining scene. Here are our top picks from our recent visit.

Read full story
1 comments
Fargo, ND

Clubhouse Hotel & Suites Fargo

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. We had such a fun time in snowy Fargo and loved our stay at Clubhouse Hotel & Suites during our time in the vibrant city. Clubhouse is ideal for families looking for spacious suites, optimal location, and friendly service. We loved our Double Queen Family Suite, complete with a sprawling lounge and dining area and even small kitchenette. Each morning we woke to a delicious breakfast buffet featuring a waffle station, DIY breakfast burritos and sandwiches, plenty of fresh fruit and yogurt, and hot coffee in abundance.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Dowling’s at The Carlyle, New York

Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. Dowling’s, set in the luxurious Carlyle Hotel, is one of our favourite fine dining spots in NYC. Chef Sylvain Delpique has created a mouthwatering menu full of timeless New York classic and nostalgic dishes from another era. As soon as we walked into the grand dining room we were greeted by inviting staff and air of Old New York. We love the sophisticated and elegant interiors and cozy feel always making us feel right at home. The sumptuous booths are ideal if you’re dining with children and the impeccable service truly ensured an unforgettable experience.

Read full story
Fargo, ND

Jasper Hotel Fargo

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. We visited Fargo amidst their snowy winter season and were greeted by one of the cutest snow covered main streets. Jasper Hotel, located at the heart of the downtown Fargo, is the ideal luxurious choice when visiting the region. We loved the sleek and modern interiors, spacious and sumptuous guest rooms, and inviting lobby space complete with an open fire place.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Moxy NYC Times Square

Note: We were given an complimentary stay at this hotel. Set in vibrant Times Square, Moxy is a perfect spot for families or friends looking for modern style and optimal location. From the moment we set foot in the buzzing hotel we noticed the plethora of high tech, stylish features. Self check-in at one of the easy to use kiosks seamlessly gained us access to our sleek and functional guest room. Our guest room included state of the art storage options, a sleek bathroom, and sumptuous beds. Our family felt right at home and loved all the high-tech and user friendly details.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Standard Grill New York

Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. The Standard Grill, located in the stylish Meatpacking District, is the ideal choice for a relaxed and mouthwatering meal when staying in NYC. We loved the ambient setting, open seafood bar, and friendly service. Our family were seated in a cozy corner table which was perfect after a long day of shopping and sightseeing. We started our meal with a few of their classic dirty martinis before selecting our dinner from the mouthwatering menu.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Crab House New York

Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. We were very pleased to find this all-you-can-eat seafood stop at the heart of New York City. Crab House serves up mouthwatering fresh shellfish cooked in an array of ways in a relaxed and fun setting. Sit down to a large table with family and friends at a casual paper topped table. You’ll be handed bibs by your server preparing you for a feast to remember. The all-you-can-eat menu is on a small sheet of paper and you can check off all you desire while each dish is brought piping hot to your table.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

KYU New York City

Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. KYU is one of NYC’s most talked about new openings serving a variety of Asian inspired fare in a modern and stylish setting. The sleek interiors, friendly service, and innovative menu are attracting they city’s foodies daily and everyone can’t resist their signature dishes that taste just as good as they look. We loved the buzzing yet relaxed atmosphere, inviting bar area, and trendy design.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Hawksmoor NYC

Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. Hawksmoor was on one of our favourite London restaurants and we were very excited to try their NYC location while we were in the city. Known for their dedication to sourcing the best beef and serving “the perfect steak” we were happy to see this impeccably executed at their NY location. As soon we stepped into the ambient dining room we felt enveloped by the buzzing vibe. The sprawling space is located in the United Charles Building and boasts captivating architecture, high ceilings, and dark, sleek interiors.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Westin New York at Times Square

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Stay in the modern and sleek Westin Times Square and have a family trip to remember in iconic New York City. As soon we drove up to the entrance of The Westin we could feel the buzzing vibes and excitement running through the city. We loved the large open lobby area with cozy social spaces, long tables perfect for co-working, and even dining tables where families can dig into take-out from local spots in the area. You’re surrounding by the shining lights of Times Square and also just a few steps to the shows of Broadway and fun, child friendly shops such as M&M’s World and the sprawling Disney Store. Pick up a NY slice around the corner or check out the many fun eateries and diners that are on the hotel’s front steps. We recommend dining at Foundry Kitchen & Bar located right in the hotel for city views and American comfort food in a stylish setting.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Loews Regency New York

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Loews Regency New York is one of Park Avenue’s most iconic properties bringing luxury and sophistication to the classic area. The decadent hotel opened in 1963 and boasts over 300 guest rooms, 58 suites, and 6 alluring signature suites. After a $100 million renovation in 2013 it is one of NYC’s most sought after five star properties bringing the best service and facilities to guests visiting from all over the world.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Hotel 50 Bowery New York

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Incredible city views, optimal downtown location, and inviting and friendly staff are just a few reasons why Hotel 50 Bowery is a great choice for a NYC getaway. We loved our stunning corner room featuring panoramic New York skyline views, cozy and decadent beds, and a spacious modern bathroom. The hotel is located at the heart of buzzing Chinatown surrounded by many of the city’s most popular eateries. The unique location allows you to immerse in one of the country’s most renowned Chinatowns and sample a plethora of authentic dumplings, dim sum, noodles and so much more.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Pera Mediterranean Brasserie, New York

Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. Pera Mediterranean Brasserie, located in buzzing midtown, is the ideal spot for a sophisticated dining experience. We loved the ambient restaurant featuring stylish design, a decadent bar, and enticing open kitchen. Service was quick and friendly and our waiter was eager to recommend the signature dishes. We highly recommend starting with one of their expertly crafted cocktails which paired well with the mouthwatering Chef’s meze platter. The authentic Mediterranean selection was ideal for sharing and bursting with Greek specialities and flavours.

Read full story
Lake Placid, NY

Golden Arrow Lakeside Resort, Lake Placid

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Take a beautiful family vacation on stunning Mirror Lake and stay at the cozy and picturesque Golden Arrow. The inviting and grand hotel is located at the heart of Main Street and has prime location right on the lake. As soon as we entered the warm and ambient lobby we were greeted by friendly staff and breathtaking scenery. The alpine lodge design, detailed accents, and friendly service ensured we felt right at home and we loved the spectacular panoramic views of Mirror Lake and the natural scenery.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Buddha-Bar Restaurant New York

Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. Buddha-Bar New York, located at the heart of Tribeca, brings the brand’s famed music and stylish vibe to the city that never sleeps. As soon we descended the artfully lit steps and gazed at the grand dining room we knew we were going to have an unforgettable evening. We loved the modern and sleek decor, lively energy, and decadent menu. Our mouthwatering dinner started with a selection of the Chef’s Nigiri Selection including cuts of melt in your mouth Scallop and King Salmon. We also enjoyed the unique Hamachi Truffle Roll roll which was both delicate and fragrant. A huge highlight was the indulgent Toro Tartare with Black Kaluga Caviar, Avocado and Sesame Rice Crackers which was a true treat with every bite.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy