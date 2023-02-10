Jasper Hotel Fargo

Fargo, ND

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

Jasper Hotel FargoPhoto byDaniel Haddad

We visited Fargo amidst their snowy winter season and were greeted by one of the cutest snow covered main streets. Jasper Hotel, located at the heart of the downtown Fargo, is the ideal luxurious choice when visiting the region. We loved the sleek and modern interiors, spacious and sumptuous guest rooms, and inviting lobby space complete with an open fire place.

Views from our roomPhoto byDaniel Haddad

Our room was great for a small family and even featured beautiful expansive views of the picturesque town. The luxe bathroom included boutique quality amenities and beautiful design. Rosewild, the in house restaurant, is a must visit for mouthwatering farm to table fare and a relaxed and ambient bar area. Check out their happy hour specials and live music evenings during your stay.

LobbyPhoto byDaniel Haddad

The friendly staff were always on hand to make local recommendations, help with transport, or assist with any needs.  The stylish property also features a state of the art fitness centre and impressive sauna great for keeping fit and warming up after a day of exploring. We loved the vibrant area, just steps from an array of local eateries, cute boutiques, trendy coffee shops, and a movie theatre. We were also just a short walk to the local park where our kids enjoyed playing in the snow and made full use of the open playground.

Nearby ParkPhoto byDaniel Haddad

You’ll find the local skating rink next door where you can watch hockey players practice or lace up your skates for a few laps on the ice. If you’re looking for style, comfort, and impeccable service during your stay in Fargo we highly recommend Jasper Hotel. An ideal choice for business, couples, or family travellers.

RosewildPhoto byDaniel Haddad

Rosewild

Rosewild, located in the luxurious Jasper Hotel, offers mouthwatering farm to table fare in an ambient and stylish setting. The establishment features a long and inviting bar area with live music nights and a perfect atmosphere for socialising and enjoying a relaxed drink. Their dining room is sleek and modern serving delicious locally sourced fare prepared in an open kitchen. Favourites from our dinner included the fresh and enticing oysters served with grilled garlic scape mignonette, the addictive Norwegian Dumplings “Klubb” served with roasted carrot, house kimchi and lingonberry, the fragrant Norwegian Salmon with asparagus, snap pea and smoked mushroom, and the tender and flavourful Hanger Steak served with carmelized onion, robuchon potato and beef jus. Make sure to sample a few of their refreshing cocktails and save room for a few scoops of the homemade ice cream to finish your meal. One of our favourite restaurants in Fargo and highly recommended to any foodies visiting the area.

