New York City, NY

KYU New York City

Hungry Hong Kong

Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant

Tuna Crispy RicePhoto byDaniel Haddad

KYU is one of NYC’s most talked about new openings serving a variety of Asian inspired fare in a modern and stylish setting. The sleek interiors, friendly service, and innovative menu are attracting they city’s foodies daily and everyone can’t resist their signature dishes that taste just as good as they look. We loved the buzzing yet relaxed atmosphere, inviting bar area, and trendy design.

CauliflowerPhoto byDaniel Haddad

The menu is varied with touches of Korean, Japanese, and Thai cuisine. Not only is each dish creative and flavourful but also beautifully presented. It is recommended to order for the table as everything taste best shared and everything is served as it’s ready.

Korean Fried ChickenPhoto byDaniel Haddad

We started with a refreshing and fragrant Chicory Salad with Yuzu, caramelized mirin and sesame breadcrumbs and the creamy and addictive Cauliflower with Goat cheese and a shishito-herb vinaigrette. Their Tuna Crispy Rice was one of our favourite dishes and lived up to all the hype. We couldn’t resist the decadent Japanese Sweet Potato and their Crisp and Juicy Korean Fried Chicken is a successful nod to the famous Korean renditions.

Beef Short RibPhoto byDaniel Haddad

The melt in your mouth Beef Short Rib was tender and full of flavour, perfectly accompanied with a variety of sauces and lettuce wraps. Make sure to sample a few of their creative cocktails which bring out all the delicious flavours and save room for the fluffy and creamy Coconut Cake. A great choice for a night out with friends or a fun date night in the city. We can’t wait to return and try more of the delicious menu.

