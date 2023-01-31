Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

Stay in the modern and sleek Westin Times Square and have a family trip to remember in iconic New York City. As soon we drove up to the entrance of The Westin we could feel the buzzing vibes and excitement running through the city. We loved the large open lobby area with cozy social spaces, long tables perfect for co-working, and even dining tables where families can dig into take-out from local spots in the area. You’re surrounding by the shining lights of Times Square and also just a few steps to the shows of Broadway and fun, child friendly shops such as M&M’s World and the sprawling Disney Store. Pick up a NY slice around the corner or check out the many fun eateries and diners that are on the hotel’s front steps. We recommend dining at Foundry Kitchen & Bar located right in the hotel for city views and American comfort food in a stylish setting.

Guest rooms are modern and spacious with enough room for those travelling with children. As part of the Marriott Bonvoy brand you can trust them to have five star amenities, incredible service, fast wifi, and efficient assistance from the front desk. Check out the state of the art WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio featuring Peloton bikes and live spin classes.

They also offer exclusive Westin Run routes around the city and an unbeatable concierge service to ensure you will find all you crave during your stay. Whether you’re travelling for business or pleasure, with family or friends we highly recommend The Westin New York at Times Square for a stay to remember.

Foundry Kitchen & Bar, located in the buzzing Westin New York at Times Square, is the perfect spot to soak up the exciting city vibes and dine on classic American comfort food. We loved the cozy and inviting ambiance, long floor to ceiling windows showing off NYC vibes, and the delicious family friendly menu. Favourites included the juicy Foundry Burger, delectable Steak & Frites, flavourful Potato Gnocchi, and Asian inspired Pan Seared Branzino. Make sure to save room for the creamy Junior’s New York Cheesecake and order a few classic martinis for the full experience.