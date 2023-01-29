Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

Grand Executive Suite Photo by Daniel Haddad

Loews Regency New York is one of Park Avenue’s most iconic properties bringing luxury and sophistication to the classic area. The decadent hotel opened in 1963 and boasts over 300 guest rooms, 58 suites, and 6 alluring signature suites. After a $100 million renovation in 2013 it is one of NYC’s most sought after five star properties bringing the best service and facilities to guests visiting from all over the world.

Living Room Photo by Daniel Haddad

We instantly fell for the grand location just a few minutes walk to the boutiques of Madison Avenue, Museum Mile, and Central Park. Guests are treated to a long list of amenities including a state of the art fitness centre, complimentary coffee each morning from For Five Coffee, nightly turndown service and shoe shine. Our spacious Grand Executive Suite was ideal for those travelling with children and incorporated a large separate lounge and sofa bed alongside a sumptuous master bedroom and two bathrooms.

Central Park Photo by Daniel Haddad

Loews has always been a family friendly choice for us when travelling and Loews Regency New York was no exception. Not only were our children welcomed with cute treats but there was a plethora of fun games, art supplies and even Playstations for loan during our stay. Little guests are always catered towards and are able to order delicious personalised fare at the restaurant. The hotel also provides a long list of family friendly activities, sights, and eateries in the area and beyond to ensure everyone has the best NYC experience. Make sure to dine at The Regency Bar & Grill which was one of our favourite meals during our time in the city. We highly recommend Loews Regency New York for luxury, location, and amenities when staying with your family in the Upper East Side.

The Regency Bar & Grill Photo by Daniel Haddad

The Regency Bar & Grill

The Regency Bar & Grill was one of our favourite restaurants during our visit to NYC and was perfect for families looking for a delicious dinner on Park Avenue. The kitchen, headed by Executive Chef Manjit Manohar, creates a tempting old school New York menu featuring juicy steaks, classic salads, and mouthwatering seafood. We started with a refreshing Jumbo Prawn Cocktail and perfectly chopped Traditional Caesar Salad which paired well with their signature cocktails.

For main courses we couldn’t resist the juicy and buttery steaks which were grilled to perfection and the melt in your mouth Braised 8-Hour Short Rib, and our children loved having the option to order kid friendly chicken tenders for their meal. Chef Manjit Manohar boasts incredible experience including his time at The Millennium Hotel, The Standard High Line, and The Pierre. It’s evident in every bite that he has a great talent for curating and executing a high quality and delicious menu. We highly recommend The Regency Bar & Grill for all day dining or evening cocktails while staying in the Upper East Side.