New York City, NY

Hotel 50 Bowery New York

Hungry Hong Kong

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19skW4_0kPThFGL00
Hotel 50 Bowery New YorkPhoto byDaniel Haddad

Incredible city views, optimal downtown location, and inviting and friendly staff are just a few reasons why Hotel 50 Bowery is a great choice for a NYC getaway. We loved our stunning corner room featuring panoramic New York skyline views, cozy and decadent beds, and a spacious modern bathroom. The hotel is located at the heart of buzzing Chinatown surrounded by many of the city’s most popular eateries. The unique location allows you to immerse in one of the country’s most renowned Chinatowns and sample a plethora of authentic dumplings, dim sum, noodles and so much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yPiY5_0kPThFGL00
Living RomPhoto byDaniel Haddad

We were just a short walk to Little Italy, Soho, and the Lower East Side and had easy access to all the sights of New York City. The social spaces at the hotel included a 2nd floor living room which was the ideal spot to congregate with friends and enjoy local takeout. Complimentary coffee and tea was served from 8am-4pm daily and there were a variety of couches, dining tables, and even an outdoor patio for guests to enjoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Boue_0kPThFGL00
RooftopPhoto byDaniel Haddad

Check out Cafe Mish Mosh, adjacent to the hotel lobby, for mouthwatering Lebanese fare and a lively bar scene and The Crown, Hotel 50 Bowery’s rooftop bar, boasts stunning city views. We loved the stylish scene and incredible outdoor terrace alongside handcrafted cocktails and an unforgettable sunset. Staff were consistently friendly and helpful making local recommendations, helping arrange reservations and transport, and ensuring we had all we need in our room. Our family enjoyed every minute of our stay at the modern and sleek property which was perfect for families, couples or friends looking for an exciting and luxurious say in the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDgM3_0kPThFGL00
SkewersPhoto byDaniel Haddad

Cafe Mish Mosh

Located at Hotel 50 Bowery, Cafe Mish Mosh is a lively eatery perfect for all day dining. The brand new Lebanese restaurant, from Chef Allen Dabagh, is located in OS NYC, a unique gaming venue on the ground floor of the hotel. We loved their entertaining bar area which included a long list of delicious cocktails and the energetic ambiance which is ideal for groups or families. Highlights of the menu included the refreshing Labneh, the addictive Pumpkin Kibbeh, the crisp and delicate Cauliflower, the fragrant and juicy skewers, and the satisfying Chicken Shawarma. Make sure to check out their gaming event nights for a fun and unique experience.

