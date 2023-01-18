Golden Arrow Lakeside Resort, Lake Placid

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

Golden Arrow Lakeside Resort Photo by Daniel Haddad

Take a beautiful family vacation on stunning Mirror Lake and stay at the cozy and picturesque Golden Arrow. The inviting and grand hotel is located at the heart of Main Street and has prime location right on the lake. As soon as we entered the warm and ambient lobby we were greeted by friendly staff and breathtaking scenery. The alpine lodge design, detailed accents, and friendly service ensured we felt right at home and we loved the spectacular panoramic views of Mirror Lake and the natural scenery.

Fire Photo by Daniel Haddad

Our family stayed in a Two Bedroom Suite which was included a separate dining area and a decadent bath. The highlight was our working fireplace and the private balconies which had front row views of Mirror Lake. Just steps from the entrance we found a plethora of shops, eateries, and local cafes. Generations Tap & Grill, Golden Arrow’s in house restaurant, served some of the most mouthwatering food in the area and guests of the hotel received happy hour prices all day.

Balcony Photo by Daniel Haddad

Activities were endless for the kids and we thoroughly enjoyed walking beside the scenic lake and sitting beside the fire pit each evening roasting marshmallows. Not only did the staff ensure we had a seamless stay but they had plenty of information about local attractions and events including skiing, skating, family friendly hikes, and the best dinner spot for a celebration. If you’re in search of a quiet and relaxing getaway in the Adirondack region we highly recommend Lake Placid and the beautiful, family friendly Golden Arrow Lakeside Resort.

Generations Tap & Grill Photo by Daniel Haddad

Generations Tap & Grill

Located at the heart of Main Street, Generations is one of Lake Placid’s most loved dining establishments. Serving mouthwatering modern American fare alongside cozy interiors and impeccable service it’s the ideal spot for all day dining while staying on stunning Mirror Lake. Grab a glass of wine at the bar or head to the inviting dining room for a relaxed family dinner. Guests staying at Golden Arrow receive happy hour drinks prices all day and the restaurant is directly accessible from inside the hotel. Highlights of the menu include their mouthwatering signature Wings, the juicy Generations Burger, melt in your mouth Pub Crawler Rueben, and perfectly grilled North Country Chicken. A must dine spot when visiting Lake Placid and perfect for all groups and guests looking for high quality delicious fare and a friendly ambiance.