Boqueria SoHo, New York

Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant

Patatas Bravas Photo by Daniel Haddad

If you love Spanish tapas and a lively ambiance there’s no better place than Boqueria Soho during your trip to NYC. We can’t resist a dinner at this lively and delicious eatery each time we are in the city and the chef’s tasting menu never disappoints. As soon as we entered the ambient and friendly restaurant we were seated in a cozy booth and introduced to the delicious and authentic Spanish menu. Dishes are served as they’re ready and ideal for sharing with your party. We highly recommend starting with the Serrano Ham and Manchego Cheese and a portion of the light and addictive Pan con Tomate.

Gambas al Ajillo Photo by Daniel Haddad

Our family can never get enough of the fragrant and creamy croquettes and the crisp and garlicky Patatas Bravas. Highlights of our dinner also included the sizzling “Gambas al Ajillo” Shrimp with Garlic and Brandy in a Lobster Reduction, the fragrant “Pulpo a la Plancha” Seared Octopus with Olive Oil Crushed Potatoes, the delicate and flavourful “Bacalao a la Plancha” Seared Cod with Parsnip Purée, Anchovy Chili and Brown Butter Sauce, and the insanely tender “Iberico con Salbitxada” Ibérico Pork with Marcona almond Salbitxada, Sherry Vinegar and Fried Egg.

Bacalao a la Plancha Photo by Daniel Haddad

Each dish was intricate and mouthwatering, pairing well with wines or sangria from their impressive selection. A must order off Boqueria’s menu is always the Nutella churros, served sparkling and warm alongside the unforgettably rich dipping sauces. A must visit spot with friends or family when exploring the Soho area.