Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC Photo by Daniel Haddad

Located in one of NYC’s most stylish areas, Gansevoort Meatpacking is an ideal choice for families, couples, or solo travellers craving luxury, comfort, and optimal location during their stay in The Big Apple. We were lucky enough to visit during the lead up to Christmas and loved the festive and cozy vibes. The inviting lobby featured a large Christmas tree and the friendly staff were quick to assist with our check-in and luggage upon arrival. Our family of four stayed in the spacious and grand two bedroom suite which is ideal for those travelling with children. The decadent accommodation featured two large ensuite bedrooms, walk-out balconies overlooking the stunning skyline, a cozy separate lounge and three bathrooms including a decadent bathtub.

City Views Photo by Daniel Haddad

Service was impeccable throughout our stay from the efficient daily housekeeping to turn-down service and the front desk who were were always on hand to arrange transport or recommend suitable sights and activities within easy reach of the hotel. The rooftop at Gansevoort features a refreshing heated swimming pool and spectacular panoramic views alongside a bar and eatery. We also highly recommend visiting The Chester located on the street level of the hotel where you can enjoy delicious casual fare and iconic NY city vibes.

Rooftop Pool Photo by Daniel Haddad

Gansevoort is ideally located at the heart of the Meatpacking District surrounded by top rated eateries, designer shopping, and so much more. We were just a a few minutes walk to Chelsea, The West Village, and the iconic High Line. Visit one of the the world’s largest Starbuck’s Reserves, have a foodie adventure at Chelsea Market, and stroll to Hudson Yards to take one of the city’s most sought after photos.

Christmas Tree Photo by Daniel Haddad

Our family enjoyed every minute of our stay and felt right at home in the decadent and welcoming space. A great choice if you’re in search of luxurious accommodation, optimal location, and excellent service as well as a quintessential New York City ambiance.

The Chester

Spinach and Artichoke Dip Photo by Daniel Haddad

The Chester, located in the stylish Gansevoort hotel, is the perfect cozy eatery while exploring the vibrant Meatpacking District. We loved the open and relaxed dining room, friendly service, and varied menu suitable for all day dining. Highlights of our meal included the juicy Chester Burger with Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Chipotle Aioli Mayo on a Toasted Brioche, the creamy and irresistible Spinach & Artichoke Dip with Tortilla Chips, and the addictive Margherita Flatbread using Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes and Basil. All the dishes were great for sharing and incredibly family friendly. The venue also shows sporting events and features an inviting outdoor seating area where you can soak up the NY city vibes and views on a sunny day.