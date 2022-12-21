New York City, NY

NERAI Restaurant New York

Hungry Hong Kong

Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wOrNt_0jq9NHDo00
Tiger PrawnsPhoto byDaniel Haddad

Nerai serves mouthwatering Greek and Mediterranean fare in a sophisticated and stylish setting. As we entered the welcoming venue our family were greeted by friendly staff and a relaxed and open bar space. We were led to the intimate dining room featuring large decadent booths and contemporary decor. Our meal started with a few of their signature cocktails, all expertly crafted featuring unique flavour combinations and elevated takes on NY classics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqw7O_0jq9NHDo00
Whole-Grilled Loup de MerPhoto byDaniel Haddad

The enticing menu was brimming with options from a classic Greek Mezze to an array of fresh seafood. We started with the gigantic juicy Tiger Prawn Cocktail, sizzling “Saganaki” Kefalograviera Cheese with Walnuts and Pomegranate, and the flavourful “Soutzoukakia” Beef & Lamb Meatballs with Whipped Manouri & Ricotta which paired perfectly with our drinks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sfa3d_0jq9NHDo00
Crescent Duck Leg Moussaka & Pan-Seared Honey-Lavender Duck BreastPhoto byDaniel Haddad

For our main courses we couldn’t resist sharing the perfectly prepared “Lavraki” Whole-Grilled Loup de Mer deboned accompanied with Spinach, Capers and a Lemon Vinaigrette, and the fragrant “Papia Moussaka” Crescent Duck Leg Moussaka & Pan-Seared Honey-Lavender Duck Breast with Beluga Lentils and served with a Fig Jus. Our children loved the creamy and rich “Pastitsada” melt in your mouth Braised Short Rib Paccheri with Smoked Metsovone Cheese and Horseradish Gremolata. Our night wouldn’t be complete without the unforgettable “Saragli” Hand-Rolled Baklava with Tahini Parfait, Sesame Brittle & Pistachio Gelato.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yVhZQ_0jq9NHDo00
Hand-Rolled Baklava, Tahini Parfait, Sesame Brittle & Pistachio GelatoPhoto byDaniel Haddad

An ideal choice for families, couples, or groups looking for authentic Mediterranean fare in a luxurious setting at the heart of New York City. Located just minutes from Central Park and the shops of 5th Avenue it’s a perfect end to a fun day of sightseeing and exploring the beautiful city.

We are a full time travelling family, world schooling our kids one trip at a time.

