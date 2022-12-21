NERAI Restaurant New York

Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant

Tiger Prawns Photo by Daniel Haddad

Nerai serves mouthwatering Greek and Mediterranean fare in a sophisticated and stylish setting. As we entered the welcoming venue our family were greeted by friendly staff and a relaxed and open bar space. We were led to the intimate dining room featuring large decadent booths and contemporary decor. Our meal started with a few of their signature cocktails, all expertly crafted featuring unique flavour combinations and elevated takes on NY classics.

Whole-Grilled Loup de Mer Photo by Daniel Haddad

The enticing menu was brimming with options from a classic Greek Mezze to an array of fresh seafood. We started with the gigantic juicy Tiger Prawn Cocktail, sizzling “Saganaki” Kefalograviera Cheese with Walnuts and Pomegranate, and the flavourful “Soutzoukakia” Beef & Lamb Meatballs with Whipped Manouri & Ricotta which paired perfectly with our drinks.

Crescent Duck Leg Moussaka & Pan-Seared Honey-Lavender Duck Breast Photo by Daniel Haddad

For our main courses we couldn’t resist sharing the perfectly prepared “Lavraki” Whole-Grilled Loup de Mer deboned accompanied with Spinach, Capers and a Lemon Vinaigrette, and the fragrant “Papia Moussaka” Crescent Duck Leg Moussaka & Pan-Seared Honey-Lavender Duck Breast with Beluga Lentils and served with a Fig Jus. Our children loved the creamy and rich “Pastitsada” melt in your mouth Braised Short Rib Paccheri with Smoked Metsovone Cheese and Horseradish Gremolata. Our night wouldn’t be complete without the unforgettable “Saragli” Hand-Rolled Baklava with Tahini Parfait, Sesame Brittle & Pistachio Gelato.

Hand-Rolled Baklava, Tahini Parfait, Sesame Brittle & Pistachio Gelato Photo by Daniel Haddad

An ideal choice for families, couples, or groups looking for authentic Mediterranean fare in a luxurious setting at the heart of New York City. Located just minutes from Central Park and the shops of 5th Avenue it’s a perfect end to a fun day of sightseeing and exploring the beautiful city.