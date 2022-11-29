Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

Hotel Fundador Arequipa Photo by Daniel Haddad

Hotel Fundador, set in the vibrant Barrio de San Lazaro, is an ideal choice for your family’s trip to Arequipa. Surrounded by the city’s iconic white stone buildings and boasting one of the most stunning sunset vistas in town, we highly recommend this cute boutique hotel for a comfortable and enjoyable stay.

Views from our window Photo by Daniel Haddad

The modern and welcoming lobby is a relaxing respite from after a day out and we loved the classic design of the boutique property. Our spacious, airy, and light guest rooms came complete with walk-out balconies and picturesque panoramic views. Each guest room included all the modern comforts you would require and the inviting and friendly staff consistently went out of their way to ensure we had everything we needed throughout our stay. Breakfast was served each morning at the tranquil and inviting Horisun Restaurant where we enjoyed rooftop views, happy hour, and a mouthwatering dinner.

Dinner at Horisun Restaurant Photo by Daniel Haddad

As soon as we stepped foot out of the hotel we noticed a plethora of cute eateries and stylish cafes. Arequipa’s historic centre, museums, and churches are just a short walk from the hotel’s front steps and there’s even a park nearby for those travelling with children. The front desk can recommend must see sights and Mercados as well as arrange transport for guests whenever needed.

Sunset Photo by Daniel Haddad

Arequipa was one of the most stunning cities we experienced during our trip through Peru and boasted spectacular sunsets which were unbeatable from Hotel Funador’s location. A cozy and friendly choice for families and couples travelling to the famed historic city.