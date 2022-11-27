Casa Andina Premium Arequipa

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

LobbyPhoto byDaniel Haddad

Set in a beautifully restored historic building at the heart of Arequipa, Casa Andina Premium is an ideal home away from home when visiting Peru’s famed white city. The stunning hotel boasts a beautiful lobby, featuring grand architecture and offers impeccable service. We loved walking through the stone hallways, reminiscent of an ancient castle, and the traditional Peruvian touches created a truly cultural ambiance throughout the property.

Breakfast BuffetPhoto byDaniel Haddad

The cozy and inviting guest rooms incorporated modern five star comforts and were spacious enough for our family of four. We enjoyed the picturesque sunset views from the adjacent rooftop where we could spend breezy evenings before dinner. Our days started with a decadent buffet breakfast brimming with local specialities, fresh fruit and juices, fragrant coffee, healthy options, and made to order eggs.

BreakfastPhoto byDaniel Haddad

The interior courtyard was a tranquil space to enjoy a leisurely morning before heading out to explore the town.  We were within easy walking distance to the main plaza and all the historic museums and sights of Arequipa.  Casa Andina is surrounded by quaint eateries and stylish cafes as well as eclectic boutiques and markets. We loved the style and culture of the entire city and enjoyed all the recommendations offered by the friendly and helpful staff.

Dinner at AlmaPhoto byDaniel Haddad

Alma, the hotel’s elegant dining establishment, is a must visit for dinner where you can enjoy the grand dining room and mouthwatering Peruvian fare. Don’t miss trying a Pisco Sour is the cozy bar or a warm mug of coco tea while lounging in the breathtaking lobby.

EntrancePhoto byDaniel Haddad

A perfect mix of luxury and history set at the heart of one of Peru’s most captivating cities and a great choice for families or couples looking for a memorable getaway.

