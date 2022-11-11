El Albergue Ollantaytambo

Please note we were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iGCo0_0j7ezecN00
El Albergue Ollantaytambo

El Albergue is the ideal boutique hotel for your Ollantaytambo visit. Located directly inside the beautiful train station the hotel has a natural, rustic vibe, friendly service and cozy guest rooms. We loved traversing the grounds of the hotel which was surrounded by lush greenery, vibrant florals, and welcoming outdoor spaces where you can enjoy the views and ambiance. Our room was spacious enough for our family of four and featured rugged countryside style with all the modern touches you require for a luxurious stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFvuJ_0j7ezecN00
Lunch Setup

The beautiful property also houses it’s own organic farm, distillery, and coffee roastery. Guests are welcome to tour the grounds and partake in a Pachamanca lunch where the staff will explain everything that is produced on site before serving a mouthwatering Peruvian feast cooked in a traditional manner. The sprawling farm grounds are backed by spectacular Sacred Valley views and our children loved meeting the resident animals throughout our stay. There is also an on site school and playground where our kids enjoyed playing and meeting locals from the surrounding community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v63GI_0j7ezecN00
Dinner at Chuncho

Dining is a true highlight while staying at El Albergue and cannot be missed while visiting Ollantaytambo. Their signature restaurant located beside the train station is the ideal all day dining destination serving Peruvian classic dishes and family friendly dining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=115xEo_0j7ezecN00
Nearby Market

Their Pachamanca Lunch is a delicious and informative way to spend the afternoon learning about a traditional way of food preparation, and Chuncho their restaurant located in the main square, is a stylish and mouthwatering eatery serving enticing cocktails and elevated Peruvian fare. Every dish is fresh and produced with local ingredients from their farm so you know you’re only dining on the best when choosing one of the their venues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLoAK_0j7ezecN00
Ollantaytambo Station

From impeccable service to chic accommodation and unforgettable gastronomic experience, El Albergue is a perfect choice for your Sacred Valley destination.

