Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

Sumaq Machu Picchu Hotel Daniel Haddad

Sumaq is the perfect choice for a luxury family adventure to Machu Picchu. Tucked in a tranquil corner of the town of Aguas Calientes you’re at the perfect jumping off point for visiting Machu Picchu and exploring the charming pueblo. We loved being surrounded by the tranquil Urubamba River and the stunning scenic views from the luxury boutique hotel. From the moment you set foot in the lobby Sumaq’s team ensure you have a seamless five star experience. We loved our sprawling family suite with four beds which was plenty of space if you’re travelling with children and incorporated luxe bedding, stylish design, and a decadent jacuzzi bath.

Cookie Making Class Daniel Haddad

Dining is a huge highlight at Sumaq and their mouthwatering restaurant is reason enough to choose the world class property. We loved the mouthwatering breakfast buffet and elevated Peruvian dishes created from local ingredients served at Qunuq Restaurant.

Qunuq Restaurant Daniel Haddad

They also offer a variety of gastronomic experiences for their guests. Learn to craft the perfect Pisco Sour and what sets the different varieties apart or find out the recipe for Sumaq’s signature ceviche. Kids will love the mini cooking classes which is not only fun but delicious.

Breakfast Daniel Haddad

The best part for our family was Sumaq’s attention to making children not only feel welcome but ensuring their stay was as memorable as ours. Starting with a dedicated kids’ check-in form to special treats and turn-down service to personalised bedding and fun-filled activities. The kids menu was both healthy and delicious and our kids were so excited to see different characters created out of their breakfast dishes each day. The staff consistently went out of their way to ensure we had a seamless stay and made sure every step of our Machu Picchu day went without any issues or confusion.

Lobby Daniel Haddad

The perfect way to experience Peru’s world wonder and introduce your children to Machu Picchu. Truly a stay to remember.