Ferré Machu Picchu Hotel

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

Views from our room Daniel Haddad

When travelling to Machu Picchu we highly recommend spending a few days in the gateway town that leads to the world famous site. As we exited our train we instantly fell for the town of Agues Calientes where we found ourselves surrounded by towering mountain views and the unforgettable Urubamba River. Ferre Machu Picchu is located right on the Urubamba River boasting spectacular views and optimal location. We loved the cozy and comfortable guest rooms facing the beautiful views and the tranquil ambiance throughout the property.

Room Daniel Haddad

We found a plethora of enticing eateries, an artisanal mercado, and all the scenic spots within a few minutes of our front steps. The bus from Machu Picchu is also within easy walking distance and you’ll find the welcoming hotel a tranquil respite after a day of trekking and exploring.

Breakfast Daniel Haddad

The team at Ferre were accommodating and helpful, ready to assist in ensuring your Machu Picchu adventure ran smoothly. The daily breakfast buffet was fresh and varied and we loved the wraparound panoramic views from the relaxed dining room.

Breakfast Views Daniel Haddad

Machu Picchu is a must see world wonder and one of our family’s most memorable travel experiences. We recommend booking a ticket in advance for your preferred date and time slot. We arrived at Ferre Machu Picchu the night before our time slot so we could relax and settle in before our visit.

Machu Picchu Daniel Haddad

After breakfast the kind staff showed us where to buy bus tickets that took us directly to the entrance of Machu Picchu. We took Cirucuit 2 which took about 3 hours and was very enjoyable for the whole family. A bucket list experience for all.