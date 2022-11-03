Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

Holiday Inn Lima Airport Daniel Haddad

Holiday Inn, located adjacent to Lima Airport, is an ideal spot for your family when having a long layover or departing on an early flight. The friendly and inviting hotel is modern and features all the facilities you need for an enjoyable stay. We loved our spacious room with two large queen beds, a desk for remote work, and luxury toiletries for all guests. Guests also have access to a fully equipped gym, tranquil heated swimming pool, and the delicious all day dining restaurant.

Pool Daniel Haddad

Restaurant Callao is a must dine spot when staying at the hotel or even worth visiting during a long layover at Lima Airport. The abundant breakfast buffet was an amazing start to the day and we loved the varied menu including Peruvian and International fare. Grab a Pisco Sour from the bar to go with the local flavours sure to please visiting foodies. Kids eat free at Holiday Inn when dining with parents and our children loved all the cute welcome amenities and amazing kids menu.

Restaurant Daniel Haddad

Holiday Inn has an incredible knowledgeable and helpful concierge on hand to help with anything from local advice to booking transportation or excursions during your stay. He even arranged for our laundry to be done and assisted with any questions we had throughout our stay.

Palomino Island Daniel Haddad

The amazing team helped arrange one of our most memorable experience in Lima, swimming with Sea Lions at Palomino Island with Ecocruceros. Every detail was perfectly executed from transportation to packed lunches and finding the ideal family friendly guide.

Complimentary Airport Transfer Daniel Haddad

A complimentary shuttle to and from the airport is available for all guests 24 hours a day and the service is luxurious and efficient. The perfect choice for families, solo and business travellers needing an overnight stay near the airport.