Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

Hyatt Centric Lima is the ideal choice for families looking to visit Lima during their trip to Peru. Located in the upscale neighbourhood of San Isidro you’ll find five star accommodation, tranquil surroundings, and impeccable service.

We loved our spacious and modern guest room featuring two large beds. Hotel facilities included an inviting, heated rooftop pool and bar, fully equipped gym, and enticing bistro on the ground floor. We loved the decadent buffet breakfasts featuring a huge range of local dishes, healthy options, fresh fruit and juices, and made to order eggs. Service was consistently attentive and professional in all aspects of the hotel and the front desk ensured we had everything we needed throughout our stay.

Families will love the child friendly program which included a cute personalised tent set-up in the room, treats delivered upon arrival and and a variety of weekend activities. They loved movie night on Saturday evening where they watched a seasonal film and were treated to popcorn while a member of staffed ensured they were entertained and happy. Parents have the freedom to visit one of the hotel bars while their children were looked after at the cinema.

Breakfasts turn into brunches on the weekends at Hyatt Centric where you can enjoy the buffet until 12:30pm on Saturday and Sundays. There was even an art station for little ones on Sunday so parents could have a relaxed and slow morning while the kids painted and made new friends. The little details made our children’s stay memorable and enjoyable while we navigated a new city.

San Isidro is beautiful and tranquil surrounded by stylish eateries and boutique cafes. We loved the variety of shops and the lush green parks within easy walking distance from the hotel’s front steps. You’re within easy reach of all the sights of Lima while having the benefit of returning to a quiet and safe area for your five star stay. Highly recommended for travellers looking for friendly, professional service, five star amenities, and comfortable accommodation during their visit to Peru’s captital city.