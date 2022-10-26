Pullman Lima Miraflores, Peru

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

Pool Daniel Haddad

Set at the heart of Miraflores, just steps from the spectacular Pacific Ocean, is Pullman Lima Miraflores, an amazing five star option for your trip to Lima. The modern and luxurious hotel features a stunning open lobby, impeccable service, and exquisite guest rooms perfect for the discerning traveller. We loved our spacious room, ideal for those travelling with young children, featuring luxury amenities and decadent bedding.

Rooftop Bar Daniel Haddad

We were in awe of the stunning city views and the modern features ensured we had a comfortable stay. The hotel also featured a heated rooftop swimming pool complete with city and ocean views, and inviting rooftop bar and a fully equipped gym. The decadent breakfast buffet was a true highlight each morning and we loved having dinner at Plural Restaurant for a delicious and entertaining dining experience during our stay.

Room Daniel Haddad

Pullman Miraflores boasts optimal location for both families and business travellers. You are only a few minutes to Larcomar, our favourite shopping mall in the city. Walk along the promenade and enjoy the ocean breeze before stopping by Parque del Amor to the cities famous site. You are also close to Lima’s bohemian district Barranco, and all the amazing sites of the historic centre is just a short taxi ride away. You’ll find yourself surrounded by a plethora of stylish restaurants, trendy cafes, and eclectic boutiques while exploring the upscale neighbourhood. The staff are always on hand to give recommendations or make reservations and transportation arrangements.

Breakfast Daniel Haddad

If you’re looking for style, luxury, and optimal location it’s we highly recommend Pullman Lima Miraflores where you’ll be spending time in one of Lima’s most sought after neighbourhoods with a world class brand. An amazing choice when for your trip to Peru’s exciting and cultural capital.

Tiradito Daniel Haddad

Plural Restaurant

Plural is a stylish dining destination set in the luxurious Pullman Lima Miraflores. We loved the open and inviting setting, sleek interiors, and delicious Peruvian menu. We headed to the restaurant for dinner and instantly fell for the buzzing vibe, live music performances, and impeccable service. Start your evening with a refreshing Pisco Sour before delving into classic Peruvian dishes with an elevated twists.

Highlights included the rich and flavourful Angus Beef Tartare, the fresh and vibrant Tiradito Chabuca, the fragrant Duck Rice, and the juicy and addictive Lomo Saltado. The churros are a must for dessert and check out their list of South American wines for a perfect accompaniment to the delicious feast. An ideal choice for discerning diners visiting Lima and looking for amazing food and ambiance during their stay.