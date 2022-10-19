Fairfield by Marriott Lima Miraflores

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

Lobby Daniel Haddad

Set in vibrant Miraflores, Fairfield is a modern and inviting property perfect for the family traveler. We loved the open and light lobby space, accommodating staff, and plethora of luxe amenities. Guest rooms have all the luxury comforts you expect from a Marriott Bonvoy property, including plush and decadent bedding, sleek design, and high quality toiletries.

Breakfast Daniel Haddad

The Double Room comfortably fit our family of four. Guests also have access to a 24 hour market adjacent to the lobby, computer and printing facilities, a cozy lounge area and a stunning rooftop bar and restaurant. We enjoyed a hearty buffet breakfast each morning with Peruvian specialities, made to order eggs, and fragrant coffee. Their sprawling outdoor terrace is a perfect spot to spend a relaxed evening socialising and there were always amazing food and beverage offers for their delicious fare and refreshing cocktails. We also made full use of the fully equipped gym, varied room service menu, and recommendations from the knowledgeable staff.

24 Hour Market Daniel Haddad

Miraflores is a vibrant neighbourhood with plenty of parks, boutiques, restaurants and sights to explore. We found a buzzing weekend farmers market just across the street form Fairfield, a variety of enticing eateries, and an in house taxi service can take you to discover all Lima has to offer. You’re just a few minutes drive from the stunning Malecon and seafront or the bohemian Barranco neighbourhood. We highly recommend you grab a taxi to see the sights of the Historic Center and sample local fare at the vibrant mercados.

Room Daniel Haddad

Fairfield by Marriott is a perfect choice for families, couples, and solo travellers who want a reliable and comfortable stay with a trusted brand at the heart of Peru’s capital city. We loved the tranquil surrounding neighbourhood and felt right at home while staying as a family. An affordable choice with a world class brand for your unforgettable trip to Lima.