Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this property

Casa Andina Premium Miraflores Daniel Haddad

Casa Andina Premium, located at the heart of the Miraflores district, is an ideal choice for families looking for a luxurious and welcoming hotel while visiting Lima. We loved the modern and sophisticated lobby where staff ensured we had a seamless check-in and felt right at home from the instant we arrived. The classic guest rooms exude a cozy and warm vibe with sumptuous beds, city views, and enough space for those travelling with children. The Andean touches to the decor added a cultural feel to each room and we loved the large bathtub ideal for relaxing after a day of sightseeing.

Emoliente Cart Daniel Haddad

Casa Andina Premium Miraflores features a number five star facilities including a fully equipped gym and inviting indoor swimming pool. The rustic bar adjacent to the lobby is a great spot to unwind and socialise and we loved dining at Alma, the in house restaurant. The mouthwatering breakfast buffet made mornings decadent throughout our stay and the a la carte menu at the restaurant is suitable for relaxed family dining.

Alma Restaurant Daniel Haddad

Miraflores is a perfect location for those looking to explore and see the sights of Lima. A number of parks, local eateries, and stylish cafes were all within walking distance from Casa Andina’s front steps.

Pool Daniel Haddad

We highly recommend visiting the Indian Market for colourful Peruvian souvenirs, Surquillo Mercado for sampling local fare, and Kennedy Park for outdoor play and making friends with the numerous resident cats. Their concierge are always on hand to make recommendations and reservations ensuring you get the most out of your visit to the vibrant Peruvian capital.

Kennedy Park Daniel Haddad

A perfect choice for families, groups, or couples looking for five star accommodation, amazing service, and optimal location for their time in Lima.