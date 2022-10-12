Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

Crowne Plaza Lima Daniel Haddad

Explore Peru’s beautiful capital city with Crowne Plaza Lima. The inviting and sophisticated property, located in the upscale Miraflores district, is an optimal choice for a fun filled family holiday. We were warmly welcomed upon arrival and felt instantly at home in our cozy and spacious Triple Room. The incredible team at Crowne Plaza were always on hand to ensure we had a stay to remember. Concierge services can organise a variety of tours around the city including an educational day with Routes of Peru in Lima’s historic centre.

Ceviche Class Daniel Haddad

We were awed by the stunning architecture in Plaza Mayor, perused local artisanal and gourmet products, and visited the incredible and historic Basílica y Convento de San Francisco de Lima. Our family also enjoyed a cultural and engaging ceviche making class with the Chef Jorge Chavarri and a delicious Pisco tasting where we learned about the one of a kind local drink.

Burger Festival Daniel Haddad

Dining experiences were perfect for the whole family at Crowne Plaza Lima. We woke to a mouthwatering breakfast buffet each morning which incorporated a variety of local specialities, fresh fruit and juices, and plenty of healthy and child friendly options.

Dining at Sinfonia Daniel Haddad

Our kids also enjoyed an exciting Burger Festival for lunch and couldn’t get enough of the decadent room service carts after a day of sightseeing. The a la carte menu at Sinfonia Restaurant is a must try including many Peruvian dishes perfect for the foodie traveller. The Lomo Salado was a firm family favourite and the lemon pie is a can’t miss for those with a sweet tooth.

Relaxing Poolside Daniel Haddad

Staff consistently went out of their way to ensure our stay was seamless. From local recommendations to sweet surprises for our children, and quick responses to any request. If you’re looking for a trustworthy world class brand, and inviting accommodation suitable for families, couples or business travellers try Crowne Plaza for your next Lima city break.