Jeronimo Restaurant Lima

Note: We were given a complimentary meal at this restaurant

Salmon and Tuna Tartar Cones Daniel Haddad

Jeronimo serves up modern Peruvian cuisine in a stylish and relaxed setting at the heart of Lima’s dining scene. It was easily one of our favourite meals during our trip and served dishes that were both delicious and surprising. We loved the welcoming setting and buzzing ambiance featuring dark wood interiors, artistic accents, and comfortable bar seating.

Ahumado Tiradito Daniel Haddad

Chef Moma’s incredible menu is both innovative and mouthwatering inspired by his travels around the world. The mixture of flavours and cooking techniques is a delectable ode to his love for the cuisines he sampled and cooked in a variety of cultures and countries. Influences from Asia, Mexico and Australia are evident throughout the menu, melding seamlessly with the vibrant Peruvian techniques and local produce. Highlights of our dinner included the creamy and indulgent Tuna & Salmon Tartar Cones, the flavourful and juicy Tacos Al Pastor, and the rich and tender Short Rib. Our favourite dish was the fresh and smokey Ahumado Tiradito which also incorporates impressive presentation while being served.

Short Rib Daniel Haddad

Cocktails are a must try at Jeronimo and definitely part of the fun dining experience. Served in bold ceramic glasses and featuring fresh flavours and innovative renditions of classic favourites, they paired seamlessly with the delicious feasts. The carefully crafted Pisco Sour was both refreshing and strong and we loved the unique addition of truffle to the Negroni.

Jeronimo Cocktail Daniel Haddad

If you’re craving a lively night out in Lima full of tasty flavours, creative recipes, and tempting cocktails Jeronimo is a perfect choice. Bring friends, family, or colleagues and be ready to share, enjoy, and delight in the amazing gastronomy experience created by Chef Moma at his distinctive Lima eatery.