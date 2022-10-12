Jeronimo Restaurant Lima

Hungry Hong Kong

Note: We were given a complimentary meal at this restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vwq3n_0iW2urHP00
Salmon and Tuna Tartar ConesDaniel Haddad

Jeronimo serves up modern Peruvian cuisine in a stylish and relaxed setting at the heart of Lima’s dining scene. It was easily one of our favourite meals during our trip and served dishes that were both delicious and surprising.  We loved the welcoming setting and buzzing ambiance featuring dark wood interiors, artistic accents, and comfortable bar seating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MxZrq_0iW2urHP00
Ahumado TiraditoDaniel Haddad

Chef Moma’s incredible menu is both innovative and mouthwatering inspired by his travels around the world. The mixture of flavours and cooking techniques is a delectable ode to his love for the cuisines he sampled and cooked in a variety of cultures and countries. Influences from Asia, Mexico and Australia are evident throughout the menu, melding seamlessly with the vibrant Peruvian techniques and local produce. Highlights of our dinner included the creamy and indulgent Tuna & Salmon Tartar Cones, the flavourful and juicy Tacos Al Pastor, and the rich and tender Short Rib. Our favourite dish was the fresh and smokey Ahumado Tiradito which also incorporates impressive presentation while being served.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Emhlt_0iW2urHP00
Short RibDaniel Haddad

Cocktails are a must try at Jeronimo and definitely part of the fun dining experience. Served in bold ceramic glasses and featuring fresh flavours and innovative renditions of classic favourites, they paired seamlessly with the delicious feasts. The carefully crafted Pisco Sour was both refreshing and strong and we loved the unique addition of truffle to the Negroni.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJkJC_0iW2urHP00
Jeronimo CocktailDaniel Haddad

If you’re craving a lively night out in Lima full of tasty flavours, creative recipes, and tempting cocktails Jeronimo is a perfect choice. Bring friends, family, or colleagues and be ready to share, enjoy, and delight in the amazing gastronomy experience created by Chef Moma at his distinctive Lima eatery.

# Lima# Peru# Dining# Fine Dining

We are a full time travelling family, world schooling our kids one trip at a time. Check out our articles to find the best street food, world class Michelin star restaurants, five star resorts, far flung beaches, and tips on travelling with kids and homeschooling.

