Hotel du Parc, Medellin

Hungry Hong Kong

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

Hotel du ParcDaniel Haddad

Hotel du Parc, set at the heart of El Poblado Medellin, is an elegant and inviting property perfect for your break in the buzzing city. Their incredible door staff met us at our car and ensured we had a smooth check-in process, helping us with our luggage and made sure our requests were met every step of the way. We were served fresh local fruit juices as welcome drinks and transported to our beautiful suite complete with luxury amenities and city views.

ArrivingDaniel Haddad

The service was reminiscent of old school New York hotels where the guest never lifts a finger. Our cozy suite was perfect for those travelling with children including a large king size bed, a fully equipped kitchen, and a comfortable lounge area.

BreakfastDaniel Haddad

You have the option of adding extra twin beds for the little ones and the space was large enough to never feel cramped even for a family of four. Breakfast each morning was served at the relaxed and stylish restaurant and featured a variety of local and international options with plenty of healthy choices. We couldn’t get enough of the fragrant coffee and irresistible freshly baked pastries.

Metro CableDaniel Haddad

If you’re looking to experience Medellin’s incredible dining scene and see the sights of the city, Hotel du Parc is set at the ideal location. We were just steps from local food stalls, a buzzing little market selling artisanal wares, and a slew of stylish cafes and restaurants which dominate the Poblado area. The metro is only a few minutes walk where you can find the city’s museums, parks, and even jump on the famous metro cable to see Medellin from above. The front desk staff are always on hand to make recommendations and assist in arranging taxis and transport.

Classic SuiteDaniel Haddad

We truly enjoyed our stay in the traditional and luxe Hotel du Parc which felt like a home away from home. An amazing choice for families or couples who value service, amenities, and location during their trip to beautiful Medellin.

Published by

We are a full time travelling family, world schooling our kids one trip at a time. Check out our articles to find the best street food, world class Michelin star restaurants, five star resorts, far flung beaches, and tips on travelling with kids and homeschooling.

2044 followers

