Elcielo Hotel Medellin, Colombia

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

Elcielo, one of the most stylish hotels in Medellin, boast sophistication and stunning design at the heart of the Poblado area. The entrance leads past Elcielo’s award winning restaurant bathed in impeccable lighting and alluring green accents. Upon arrival we were greeted by inviting staff ready to guide us to their lobby and assist with the smooth and easy check-in process and we were offered a delightful selection of complimentary welcome drinks while we waited for our room to be ready. Our Luxury Suite Double was modern and extremely comfortable with a decadent king size bed, immaculate bathroom, and a grand bathtub set as an enticing centrepiece at the heart of the beautiful room.

There are a variety of five star facilities for guests including a fully equipped gym and refreshing swimming pool on the stylish rooftop complete with panoramic views. You can choose to have a sunset cocktail at the rooftop bar or a snack at the bistro before your night out. Breakfast was a huge highlight of our stay which focused on local and international specialities. The fragrant coffee, delectable pastries, and mouthwatering gourmet dishes were truly enjoyed by our family.

Poblado is the perfect area for couples or families looking to explore Medellin. You’ll be surrounded by the city’s incredible dining scene, a slew of trendy cafes and cute boutiques. Taxis or a short metro ride will take you to a variety of sights throughout the city and the sanctuary of the hotel was always a welcome retreat at the end of the day.

One of our favourite boutique hotels in the area and ideal for those looking for style, grandeur, and luxury at the heart of Colombia’s beautiful city of eternal spring.