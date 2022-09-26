Mamasita Medallo, Medellin, Colombia

Bandeja Paisa Daniel Haddad

We were so excited to arrive in Medellin and sample Colombian fare and Mamasita Medallo was high on our list. One of our first stops in the city, we were enticed by the stylish and open design and tempting menu ideal for sharing. Located in the Poblado area, it’s a great spot to start or finish your night out while seeing all the trendy and popular restaurants, bars, and cafes in the world famous neighbourhood.

Chicharron Parrandero Daniel Haddad

We loved walking through the welcoming and stylish entrance featuring industrial design, beautiful green accents, and even fun merchandise. The open kitchen allured us with it’s delightful aromas and we were eager to sample some local fare. The staff were friendly and informative letting us know the most popular dishes, Colombian specialities, and which options were suitable for kids.

Criollas de Barrio Daniel Haddad

Highlights included the fragrant and indulgent “Chicharron Parrandero” 450 grams of confit pork belly which is slow cooked for 15 hours with onions, sweet pepper and sour mango and is served with crispy arepa and avocado puree, the addictive “Criollas de Barrio” Creole potatoes sautéed in chorizo ​​with salt and mashed avocado, and the impressive “Bandeja Paisa” a dish consisting of Beans, rice, ripe plantain, powdered beef, house-made black pudding and chorizo, pork rinds, avocado, egg and arepa. Make sure to check out their fruity and creative cocktails and don’t miss the happy hour for a fun weekday treat. A must dine spot for a modern touch on classic Colombian fare while staying in Medellin and one of our favourite restaurants in the Poblado area.