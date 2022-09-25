Scape Park at Cap Cana, Dominican Republic

Note: We received complimentary entrance to the park

Scape Park Daniel Haddad

One of our favourite experiences while staying in the Punta Cana area was our day at Scape Park. The fun filled, adrenaline inducing adventure park is amazing for families looking for action and excitement during their vacation. Scape Park offers ziplining, cave swimming, animals, nature, and cultural experiences all in one place.

Splash Hammock Daniel Haddad

Trek through the beautiful grounds and find yourself at Hoyo Azul, a hidden swimming hole located in a natural cave. Splash with the kids in the picture perfect Saltos Azules and enjoy the refreshing waterfalls and stunning surroundings. Our children loved the water ziplines that allowed them to drop straight into the crystal clear pool and the fun jumping platforms where they challenged their fear of heights.

Saltos Azules Daniel Haddad

The splash hammocks where a firm favourite where we were able to glide form one platform to the next while admiring the tree lined views. We love that there were options for all ages, so adults could get their rush at more advanced ziplines, while little ones could still join the fun at the smaller attractions. Safety was a huge priority amongst all the staff who were consistently friendly, alert, and helpful.

Feeding Goats Daniel Haddad

Don’t miss the resident animals at the petting zoo where you can feed baby goats straight form your hand. Animal exhibitions also included parrots, monkeys, and reptiles and our kids thoroughly enjoyed meeting friends at the outdoor playground. You can also join the cultural walk to learn more about the Dominican Republic and there were plenty of food and drinks stalls to refuel in between activities. Scape Park is a must visit when in Punta Cana and issuitable for families of all ages. A perfect day out during your family vacation.