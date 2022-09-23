Bahia Principe Grand La Romana, Dominican Republic

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this resort

Beach Daniel Haddad

Bahia Principe, located on La Romana’s stunning and tranquil beach, is the ideal spot for a relaxed and enjoyable family holiday. The welcoming resort features a variety of guest rooms ideal for families incorporating a separate living area and private outdoor terrace. We were just steps from the refreshing resort pool, where the kids could play and splash to their heart’s content, and the picture perfect secluded beach.

Pool Daniel Haddad

There were a plethora of activities from daily workout classes and kids arts and crafts, sports on the beach, an interactive games area, and indulgent massages on the beach. Our children enjoyed their time at the engaging kids club where they made new friends and played a variety of games with the friendly staff. A nightly kids’ oriented performance took place on the stage each evening and they even had the chance to join an exciting foam party right in the sand.

Foam Party Daniel Haddad

Dining options were varied and delicious from local and international fare at the generous buffet and a selection of a la carte dining. We loved the beach front snack bar where you could dine all day in between lounging under the sun.

Kids Club Daniel Haddad

A variety of bars served everyone’s favourite cocktails and poolside hotdogs and burgers were a great casual lunch option if you didn’t feel like heading to the buffet. We enjoyed the different a la carte restaurants each evening from a celebratory dinner at Le Gourmet to Italian comfort food at Capriccio Restaurant, and delectable seafood options at El Pescador Restaurant.

Dining Daniel Haddad

We loved La Romana as an alternative to the popular Punta Cana. Approximately an hour drive from the airport you’ll find a quiet, serene beach, unforgettable sunsets, and a friendly and tranquil ambiance that’s miles from the crowds. A great choice for couples, families, or groups looking to unwind and escape in a stunning Caribbean destination.