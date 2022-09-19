Hotel RIU Palace Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Note: We were given complimentary stay at this resort

Beach Daniel Haddad

Riu Palace Punta Cana was an amazing choice for our family’s Caribbean getaway. Located on the Dominican Republic’s enviable white sand beaches we fount idyllic surroundings to enjoy our sunny stay. The sprawling resort boast a variety of guestrooms perfect for groups of all sizes and a plethora of activities to keep you busy.

Water Park Daniel Haddad

Swim in the refreshing seafront pool or partake in fun activities at the sports swimming pool. Laze beneath the palm trees admiring the captivating views with a cocktail in hand or shop at the small village for souvenirs and local treats.

Pool Daniel Haddad

Our kids loved the interactive fully staffed kids club and entertaining nightly performances and our family found adrenaline inducing fun at the waterpark. If your travelling with younger kids, they can play to their heart’s content at the cute and exciting splash pad.

Entertainment Daniel Haddad

Dining options are plentiful, with a variety of a la carte restaurant and a generous ever-changing buffet. Take you pick from Asian, Italian and Gourmet dining during your stay and don’t forget to checkout the mouth-watering Steakhouse for a gigantic cut of juicy rib eye.

Dining Daniel Haddad

Staff were consistently friendly throughout the property from reception to housekeeping and all the bars and dining establishments. There are a variety of tours that can be booked if you are looking to explore Punta Cana and beyond or you can opt to just relax and enjoy at the stunning five star all inclusive. An ideal choice for those travelling with children or in a group and want all the fun and relaxation at an optimal beachfront location.