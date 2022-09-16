Camp David Ranch, Santiago De Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

Note: We were given a complimentary stay and dining experiences at this hotel

Camp David Ranch was one of our favourite hidden gems while travelling around the Dominican Republic. The stunning property, perched above Santiago De Los Caballeros, is perfect for a romantic getaway or a celebratory event.

The welcoming boutique hotel is surrounded by idyllic forests, offers panoramic views and has a great sense of peace and seclusion. We loved our cozy and comfortable guest room complete with a private balcony from which we enjoyed stunning sunset views in the evening.

In the morning we were treated to a gourmet breakfast which could be enjoyed in our room or at the award winning restaurant and included plenty of healthy, local, and indulgent options.

The restaurant at Camp David Ranch is a must dine spot for the discerning foodie. Featuring a stunning wraparound terrace and stylish interiors you’ll find a picturesque fine dining destination. We loved the mouthwatering menu created by Chef Hector Mendez.

Start with the indulgent and flavourful Goat Mofonguitos with Mozzarella Gratin and the juicy and fragrant Baja Tacos with Shrimp in Beer Tempura, Pico de Gallo Sauce, Garlic and Chipotle Mayo. For the main course we loved the insanely juicy and flavourful Rib-Eye Steak and the delectable “Pescado a la Talla” Boneless Fish varnished in the oven with Guajillo and Radish Salad.

Chef Hector Mendez hails from Mexico and utilises vibrant ingredients and recipes from his home country alongside Dominican flavours and local specialities to create an unforgettable dining experience. One of our favourite restaurants that we experienced while in the Dominican Republic and a must visit if you travel for exceptional foodie spots.