Sea Horse Ranch, Cabarete, Dominican Republic

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at Sea Horse Ranch

Pool Daniel Haddad

Sea Horse Ranch, located in the Dominican Republic’s popular Cabarete area, is a unique property boasting stunning private pool villas in a safe and secure complex. We were instantly awed by the beautifully constructed area, optimal seafront location, and impressive homes perfect for those craving an unforgettable stay. Our family stayed in the Shangri-La Villa which was located on a cliff’s edge stretching toward’s the stunning turquoise waters of the Caribbean.

Breakfast Daniel Haddad

The five bedroom villa is fit for a large group and captivating from the moment you enter. You’ll find decadent lounge areas both indoors and outdoors, large en-suite bedrooms and an indulgent master bedroom just steps from the beautifully manicured grounds. Shangri-La Villa boasts a magnificent private pool, cozy fire-pit and outdoor BBQ, panoramic sunset views, and even a mini golf course. We made full use of the fully equipped kitchen and the friendly staff arrived each morning to prepare breakfast and take care of general housekeeping throughout our stay.

Lounge Daniel Haddad

Guests staying at Sea Horse Ranch will also have access to a plethora of activities which can be arranged at a moment’s notice. Tennis lessons on their on site courts, in villa massages, and even a private chef are all options and you can make use of the stunning lagoon swimming pools and delicious fare served at their welcoming and idyllic Beach Club

Sunset Daniel Haddad

The Equestrian Center is perfect for families who want to take riding lessons or partake in a scenic and unforgettable beach ride taking you along the picturesque coastline. Every detail is arranged and well thought out by the team at Sea Horse Ranch ensuring you and your family have a trip to remember. Whether you are craving the seclusion of a private villa or want to explore the surrounding areas, the efficient concierge will ensure all your needs are met. A perfect choice for those who want the ultimate in luxury while staying in the Dominican Republic.

Clams Daniel Haddad

The Beach Club

The Beach Club, located in the luxurious Sea Horse Ranch complex, boasts stunning sea views and delicious, fresh food. We loved the welcoming and relaxed setting, open terrace space, and panoramic views which are captivating both in the day and during evening sunsets.

Lagoon Pool Daniel Haddad

The classic and mouthwatering menu focuses on fresh, high quality ingredients expertly prepared and will keep you coming back for more. We highly recommend sampling their fresh seafood options including the fragrant and delectable steamer clams, addictive bang-bang shrimp, tender Locally Caught Yellowfin Tuna Steak, and perfectly grilled Atlantic Salmon with Ponzu Butter and our kids couldn’t get enough of the authentic American style cheeseburgers.

Horse Riding Daniel Haddad

Save room for dessert and indulge in their chocolate cake as a perfect finale to your delicious meal and make sure to pair everything with cocktails and wine from their well curated list. The Beach Club also boasts picturesque viewpoints for lounging in the sun, direct access to secluded beaches, and tranquil lagoon pools for guests to enjoy. An idyllic spot to spend the day with the family or for casual dinners during your stay in Cabarete.