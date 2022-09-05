Hooked Cabarete and Pauhana Surf School

Note: We were given complimentary stay and surf lessons

Hooked Cabarete is a welcoming and rustic oasis, perfect for your next Caribbean surf vacation. We loved the friendly and inviting property complete with lush gardens, a refreshing lagoon pool, and a variety of spaces great for friends or family. The Family Studio was spacious and easily slept our family of four. Our kids felt right at home on their bunk beds and we were happy to have a fully equipped kitchen to prepare meals throughout our stay.

The private outdoor area included a dining table and tranquil hammock where we relaxed and dined together each evening after a fun-filled day at the beach. The swimming pool was a welcome respite on a sunny day and we loved using the ping pong table and on site bbq which was available for all guests. The managers at Hooked are always on hand to help with local recommendations, book surf lessons and transport, and ensure your comfort and safety throughout your stay.

You’ll find plenty of vibrant cafes, cute food trucks, and shops within walking distance of Hooked. You are also just a short walk through the local area to the beach where you’ll find one of the Dominican Republic’s most popular surf communities.

Hooked introduced us to the amazing surf school, Pauhana, where our kids enjoyed surf lessons on the picturesque beach.

Not only was it the perfect setting for kids to learn but the animated and fun instructors ensured our kids were smiling and happy throughout the lesson. They not only learned correct form but caught many waves together and created memories of a lifetime.