Hooked Cabarete and Pauhana Surf School

Hungry Hong Kong

Note: We were given complimentary stay and surf lessons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ogVlk_0hj9EPMS00
Table TennisDaniel Haddad

Hooked Cabarete is a welcoming and rustic oasis, perfect for your next Caribbean surf vacation. We loved the friendly and inviting property complete with lush gardens, a refreshing lagoon pool, and a variety of spaces great for friends or family. The Family Studio was spacious and easily slept our family of four. Our kids felt right at home on their bunk beds and we were happy to have a fully equipped kitchen to prepare meals throughout our stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2eek_0hj9EPMS00
PoolDaniel Haddad

The private outdoor area included a dining table and tranquil hammock where we relaxed and dined together each evening after a fun-filled day at the beach. The swimming pool was a welcome respite on a sunny day and we loved using the ping pong table and on site bbq which was available for all guests. The managers at Hooked are always on hand to help with local recommendations, book surf lessons and transport, and ensure your comfort and safety throughout your stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnpBd_0hj9EPMS00
TerraceDaniel Haddad

You’ll find plenty of vibrant cafes, cute food trucks, and shops within walking distance of Hooked. You are also just a short walk through the local area to the beach where you’ll find one of the Dominican Republic’s most popular surf communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25qpYm_0hj9EPMS00
Pauhana Surf SchoolDaniel Haddad

Hooked introduced us to the amazing surf school, Pauhana, where our kids enjoyed surf lessons on the picturesque beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zzj2U_0hj9EPMS00
SurfingDaniel Haddad

Not only was it the perfect setting for kids to learn but the animated and fun instructors ensured our kids were smiling and happy throughout the lesson. They not only learned correct form but caught many waves together and created memories of a lifetime.

We are a full time travelling family, world schooling our kids one trip at a time.

