El Encuentro Surf Lodge, Dominican Republic

Note: We were given complimentary stay at this hotel

Breakfast Daniel Haddad

El Encuentro Surf Lodge, located a few minutes walk from the vibrant and surf ready beach, is a welcoming and stylish property that boasts modern boho design, friendly and welcoming staff, and cozy guest rooms complete with a touch of understated luxury. We loved our Superior Studio which comfortably slept two adults and two children. The relaxed lounge area, private outdoor area, and fully equipped kitchen were a huge highlight and breakfast was included both in room and at the restaurant for all guests.

Pool Daniel Haddad

We were just steps from the inviting and refreshing hotel pool where pool towels were neatly displayed at each sun lounger and there were friendly bar staff ready to whip up your favourite cocktail while you enjoyed your time under the sun.

Trampoline Daniel Haddad

Our kids couldn’t get enough of the on site trampoline and enjoyed exploring the beautiful grounds. Take a short walk to Encuentro Beach where you’ll find a fun surf community, small cafeterias and cafes, a kids playground, and an abundance of surf schools. The team at El Encuentro are always on hand to recommend actities in the area whether you want to kite surf, partake in a sunset yoga session, sign your kids up for a day of horseback riding, or just book a tranquil massage.

Beach Daniel Haddad

El Encuentro Surf Lodge Restaurant is a stylish and healthy eatery located at the popular hotel. We loved the inviting ambiance, open rustic meets boho design, and tempting fare featuring locally sourced ingredients and creative recipes. The menu has a plethora of healthy eats that don’t skimp on flavour or presentation.

Tacos Daniel Haddad

The hearty and fresh breakfast options offer plenty to fuel up for a day of surfing, including eggs to your liking, creamy greek yogurt bowls, and vegan and vegetarian options. At dinner the dining space turns into an intimate and ambient venue perfect for date night or a celebratory dinner party with friends. Highlights of the menu included vibrant and fresh Beetroot Carpaccio, fragrant and addictive Seafood Tacos, and the flavourful Fish Fillet in Banana Leaf. Make sure to save room for dessert and sample a few of their handcrafted cocktails and irresistible freshly squeezed juices. Just a few minutes from Encuentro Beach it’s a must dine spot when visiting the area.