Four Points By Sheraton Puntacana Village

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

Pool Daniel Haddad

Four Points by Sheraton, located in the vibrant Punta Cana Resort, is the perfect jumping off point for an unforgettable vacation at the popular beach destination. The modern and inviting four star hotel is an ideal choice for those looking to escape the all inclusive crowds while still having the benefits of a relaxing and fun-filled trip.

Lagoon Daniel Haddad

We loved our spacious, modern room big enough for those travelling with children and the delicious on site restaurant, ARA Lounge, for delicious all day dining. The swimming pool was a welcome respite after a full day of sightseeing and we always appreciated the impeccable service and staff who always went out of their way to ensure a seamless stay.

Bird Watching Daniel Haddad

As part of the Puntacana Resort, guests of Four Points by Sheraton have access to a variety of facilities including a complimentary shuttle which transports you to the included sites. Spend the day on the white sand beach and experience a trendy beach club experience at Play Blanca.

Beach Daniel Haddad

Visit the Reserva Ecológica Ojos Indígenas for and swim in the stunning lagoons surrounded by lush scenery. Dine at the chic and classic The Grill restaurant at La Cana Golf Club, or hire a guide to take you and your family on a bird watching expedition at Fundación Grupo Puntacana.

Dinner at The Grill Daniel Haddad

The options are plentiful when staying at Four Points and they are always on hand to arrange a variety of experiences to ensure a memorable trip to the stunning Caribbean destination. A great choice for active families, solo travellers, or couples looking for variety in their sunny beach getaway.