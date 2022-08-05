Barceló Bávaro Palace All-Inclusive Resort in Punta Cana

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this resort

Water Park Daniel Haddad

Set at the heart of stunning Punta Cana, on the popular Playa Bavaro, Barcelo is a sprawling five star all inclusive resort ideal for the family traveller. Boasting a plethora of room categories, two waterparks, a variety of refreshing swimming pools, and prime beachfront location you’ll find all you need and more for a trip to remember.

Pirates Island Daniel Haddad

Upgrade to the Premium Level and ensure a luxurious stay with a long list of benefits including exclusive check-in lounge, unlimited reservations at the a la carte restaurants, complimentary 24 hour room service, and free admission to Pirate Island Water Park. We loved our spacious Family Junior Suite featuring two large ensuite bedrooms and a breezy terrace complete with jacuzzi tub. Our suite was just steps from the large and inviting swimming pools and private beach ensuring we had every activity at our fingertips.

Kids Club Daniel Haddad

Families will find a huge variety of activities to keep them busy and entertained. Enjoy water sports and diving, lounge under the palm trees with a cocktail in hand, or swim as a family alongside sea views. Kids will love the indoor and outdoor play areas at Barcy Kids Club, and you also have the option to go bowling, play in the arcade, or enjoy a massage at the world class spa. Premium Level guests gain access to the hammam, sauna, and hydrotherapy pool and we loved the variety of bars and restaurants throughout the resort.

Beach Daniel Haddad

Dining options are plentiful from a selection of buffets to mouthwatering a la carte restaurants. Families will love the live teppanyaki show at Kyoto or sharing Spanish tapas at La Fuente. Delve into juicy steaks at Santa Fe or a sophisticated seafood dinner at The Coral. The buffets serve up local and international flavours and we loved having the option of having our breakfast and lunch at Coral’s buffet, another benefit for Premium guests.

Dining Daniel Haddad

Whether you’re craving a relaxing getaway or a fun-filled active vacation, you’re sure to find it at Barcelo Bavaro Palace. The amazing service, five star facilities, and optimal location ensured us a Caribbean trip to remember.