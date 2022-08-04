Villa Serena, Samana, Dominican Republic

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

Tucked in an idyllic corner of Samana’s Las Galeras is Villa Serena, a tranquil and welcoming boutique hotel perfect for those looking for a quiet escape in paradise. The stunning property boasts colonial design, beautifully manicured grounds, an inviting sea facing swimming pool, and a private slice of white sand beach.

As soon as we set foot in the entrance we felt welcomed and right at home. We loved our cozy room featuring two queen beds, a spacious bathroom, and private terrace with spectacular views. There was plenty of space for us and our children and served as a great jumping off point for our unforgettable stay. A mouthwatering all day dining menu is served at their vibrant on site restaurant and daily yoga sessions are available each morning on the breezy, picaresque yoga Sala.

When we weren’t tucked in a rocking chair with a book or basking on a sun lounger poolside, we enjoyed exploring the local area by foot. Villa Serena is only a few minutes walk to two captivating white sand beaches and a variety of restaurants and coffee shops.

The area is both welcoming and easily naviagatable ensuring an authentic and pleasurable stay in the Dominican Republic. We loved being able to escape the tourist crowds and find ourselves surrounded by unbeatable scenery alongside some of the country’s most spectacular stretches of sand.

The staff at Villa Serena are consistently friendly and helpful, there to ensure you have an amazing trip and quick with recommendations on the best nearby sights or day trips.If you’re looking for a personal, boutique hotel that feels miles away from the bustling big resorts, Villa Serena is an ideal choice for your next Caribbean escape.