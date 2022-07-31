Our family experience at Sublime Samana Hotel & Residences, Dominican Republic

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

Driving through the lush green cliffside and admiring the vibrant blue coastline, we were excited to find ourselves on the stunning Samana Peninsula. Set away from the crowded tourist hubs of the Dominican Republic, Samana felt like a breath of fresh air. Sublime Samana, part of the Small Luxury Hotels Collection, is a stylish and inviting boutique property perfect for those looking for stunning scenery, a tranquil ambiance, five star facilities, and an unforgettable stretch of sand. Set on an idyllic beach fringed with clusters of swaying palm trees, pristine fine sand, and vibrant clear waters, we felt as if we had stepped onto the shores of paradise. The hotel boasts one of the most beautiful private beaches we’ve visited with a postcard worthy surrounding.

Sublime Samana is an intimate property featuring world class amenities and exceptional attention to detail. Their collection of guest rooms are suitable for anything from couples up to large families. If you are travelling with children we highly recommend the 3 bedroom casita which felt like a home away from home. The sprawling space included three ensuite bedrooms, a large and open dining room and living area, fully equipped kitchen, and inviting terrace complete with a private jacuzzi bath and we were just steps from both the adult and family swimming pools and from the stunning beach.

Although Sublime isn’t a large resort there is no shortage of activities for families. Staff can set up fun pizza making classes, evening yoga, and even movie nights for the little ones. You are also just a few minutes from the buzzing Las Terrenas area where you can sign up for surf lessons or just enjoy the beautiful beaches.

Dining was a delicious highlight of our stay from decadent breakfasts on the beach to fun family dinners in La Palapa, and romantic date nights at Bisro. They also offer room service and there was a fully equipped kitchen in our suite where we could easily prepare our children’s favourite food.

Service was immpeccale throughout our stay. From the friendly and helpful staff on the beach ensuring we had sun loungers in the optimal location and a cold drink in hand, to the fast and efficient restaurant staff and informative reception. If you’re craving a luxury holiday in one of the Dominican Republic’s most idyllic and untouched areas we highly recommend Sublime Samana.

