Our family experience at Punta Rucia Lodge, Dominican Republic

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel

Family Bungalow Daniel Haddad

Set off the beaten path, just over a two hour drive from the heart of Puerta Plata, you’ll discover one of the most stunning beaches in the Dominican Republic. If you are craving fine white sand and crystal clear waters alongside a stylish and welcoming boutique hotel there’s not better hidden gem than Punta Rucia Lodge.The tranquil, beautifully designed property boasts 18 rooms and and 13 bungalows all meticulously designed with a boho luxe flair. We loved our Family Bungalow which incorporated two connecting rooms, modern amenities and a delicate bohemian touch.

Beach Daniel Haddad

Although you feel miles away from the city and crowds, luxury features ensure a comfortable and relaxing stay. The postcard worthy beachfront is alluringly adorned with grass thatched umbrellas and a natural, open spa perfect for a relaxing experience. Their ocean facing swimming pool adds a chic touch to the rustic resort and is a refreshing respite on a sunny day. We loved the breezy wooden swings and photogenic white nets perfect for lounging, or that unforgettable photo opportunity, and the long jetty leading out to the picturesque horizon which wouldn’t look out of place in the Maldives.

Hammocks Daniel Haddad

The intimate and inviting restaurant is housed on an open terrace and serves up mouth-watering breakfast each morning. Staff make you feel at home throughout your stay and the attention to detail in every aspect of the property ensures you’ll have a stay to remember.

Pool Daniel Haddad

Make sure to catch the stunning sunsets each evening with a cocktail in hand and explore the surrounding area to see an untouched, tropical paradise. Ideal for families, couples, or groups looking for tranquility and style away from the crowds of tourists. If you want to show your friends and family another side to the large resorts of the Dominican Republic choose Punta Rucia Lodge for the ultimate stay.

Sunset Daniel Haddad

For a comfortable and reliable transfer to Punta Rucia Lodge we highly recommend My Travel Solutions. They provided a safe and friendly service for our family with helpful, punctual drivers and modern vehicles. Available for tours and transfers in the Puerto Plata region.