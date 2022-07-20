Our family experience at Emotions by Hodelpa Playa Dorada

Room Daniel Haddad

Set in picturesque Puerto Plata, Emotions by Hodelpa Playa Dorada offers everything and more for the travelling family looking to see a unique and beautiful side of the Dominican Republic. We instantly fell for the friendly and inviting all inclusive resort featuring family rooms, a number of refreshing swimming pools and optimal beachfront location.

Daniel Haddad

Their serene beach is located on one of the most stunning stretches of sand in the area offering sweeping views and a very natural coastline. Our children loved exploring the palm trees, swimming in the waves, and playing in the variety of pools.

Daniel Haddad

The fully staffed Kids Club was great when they wanted a break from the sun and the surrounding area offered plenty of sightseeing and excursions. The informative team were always on hand to arrange taxis and tours and we highly recommend a trip to the area’s historic centre to see the European inspired architecture, local art and eateries.

Daniel Haddad

Dining was also delicious within the resort form a variety of local and international cuisines at the buffet to varied a la carte restaurants. We loved the authentic Mexican fare at Lolita Restaurant, and families will enjoy the classic Italian menu at Amici Restaurant.

Daniel Haddad

Book a Sunset Beach Dinner at Bigaro during your stay for a gourmet evening to remember alongside a beautiful sunset on a clear evening. If you’re looking for a fun filled and friendly resort sure to keep you and your family entertained in Puerto Plata we highly recommend Emotions by Hodelpa Playa Dorada for your next Caribbean getaway.