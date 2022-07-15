Our family experience at Ocean El Faro, Dominican Republic

Note: We received a complimentary stay at this resort

Dive into family fun at the inviting and lively Ocean El Faro all inclusive resort. We instantly fell for the grand colonial inspired lobby featuring an impressive bar as it’s stunning centrepiece. The light and airy space was a beautiful introduction to the resort where you can enjoy handcrafted cocktails and admire the unqique and sophisticated decor. Our Roof Top Junior Suite was equally impressive and comprised of a large open master bedroom and lounge, breezy wraparound terrace, and sprawling rooftop complete with private jacuzzi.

Ocean El Faro is situated on a beautiful stretch of sand where you can lounge beneath the palm trees or enjoy panoramic ocean views from the resort’s iconic lighthouse. We loved the variety of tranquil swimming pools and families will throughly enjoy the fun and excitement of the picturesque lazy river. Children can also play in the energetic splash pad or spend an afternoon at the fully staffed Kids Club.

Dining was varied and delicious throughout the resort from a vast all day buffet to welcoming themed a la carte eateries and even a tempting room service menu included in the all inclusive package. We highly recommend sampling the BBQ at Route 66, the juicy steaks at their Steak House Restaurant, and their authentic Italian fare at Dolce Vita Italian Restaurant. Nightly entertainment was a huge highlight of our stay from lively carnival games to live music, and even engaging games for the children.

Service was always friendly and efficient ensuring guests had all they needed throughout their stay and we truly enjoyed all aspects of the resort which catered to both families and couples looking for an unforgettable beach getaway. A great all inclusive option when planning your family’s next Caribbean getaway.