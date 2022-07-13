Our family experience at Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort

Note: We received a complimentary stay at this resort

Beach Daniel Haddad

Set on Punta Cana’s stunning Bavaro Beach, Lopesan is a luxury all inclusive perfect for the family traveller. The sprawling resort sits on an idyllic oceanfront fringed by swaying palm trees and grass thatched parasols adorning the private beach area. Guests benefit from a variety of swimming pools and luxury facilities sure to keep you and your children busy and making memories on a trip of a lifetime.

Pool Daniel Haddad

For those who want an elevated experience, upgrade to Lopesan’s “Unique” level where you’ll be treated to stylish and modern guest rooms complete with lounge area and private terrace, your own butler who’s available at the touch of a button, and exclusive access to the “Unique” sea view restaurant, private beach, and tranquil swimming pool.

Water Park Daniel Haddad

Families will delight in The Boulevard where you’ll find everything from a variety of shops to a full service cafe, decadent spa, and even a lively waterpark. Our children loved the fully staffed Kids Club which was brimming with a variety of toys and activities, and parents can find time for a relaxing massage at the spa or grab a drink at one of the many different bars and eateries scattered around the long promenade.

Tacos Daniel Haddad

Dining options are plentiful at Lopesan from mouthwatering all day buffets to tempting a la carte dining, ice cream shops, and 24 hour room service. We highly recommend the modern Mexican fare at El Charro and you can’t miss the juicy steaks and stylish ambiance at El Asador. As “Unique” guests we loved the gourmet breakfasts and lunches at the premium level Beach Club restaurant and the serene ocean facing bar where we enjoyed a quiet sunset cocktail each evening.

Terrace Daniel Haddad

If you’re looking for a white sand, turquoise water paradise and the ultimate in luxury all inclusive we highly recommend Lopesan for your Caribbean getaway. Everything from service and amenities to the sophisticated design and hidden details truly made it a stay to remember.